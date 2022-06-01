Cores and Support Services

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Advanced Light Microscopy & Image Analysis Core

Reece, Jeffrey 301-451-4330 Director

Advanced Mass Spectrometry Core

Anderson, David 301-496-7546 Head, Peptide Centric Mass Spectometry
Lloyd, John 301-594-6161 Staff Scientist

Biotechnology Core

Shiloach, Joseph 301-496-9719 Head
Quan, David 301-496-9719 Postdoctoral Fellow
Sharma, Ashish 301-402-2981 Postdoctoral Fellow

Clinical Laboratory Core

Walter, Mary 301-443-7366 Director
Dai, Yuhai 301-496-7001 Computer Scientist
Shouppe, Eileen Biologist

Clinical Mass Spectrometry Core

Walter, Peter 301-443-7307 Director
Cai, Hongyi 301-443-7882 Biologist

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK

Hinshaw, Jenny 301-594-0842 Director
Canagarajah, Bertram 301-451-3203 Computational Director
Cui, Yanxiang 301-594-0842 Technical Director

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute

Hinshaw, Jenny 301-594-0842 Director
Wang, Huaibin 301-594-0710 Technical Director
Canagarajah, Bertram 301-451-3203 Computational Director

Genomics Core

Hanover, John 301-496-0943 Director
Smith, Harold 301-594-6554 Head
Akan, Ilhan 301-496-0074 Staff Scientist
Chen, Weiping 301-496-0175 Staff Scientist

Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core

Chen, Kong 301-451-1636 Director

Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section

Foster St. Claire, Mark 301-496-4860 Director
Lu, Huiyan 301-496-0639 Research Biologist
Portas, Jennifer 301-496-1266 Animal Program Specialist
Potapova, Svetlana 301-451-2351 Biologist
Zhang, Xiaojie 301-496-9443 Staff Scientist

Metabolic Clinical Research Unit

Chen, Kong 301-451-1636 Co-Director
Chung, Stephanie 301-402-2122 Co-Director

Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility

Proia, Richard 301-435-6504 Director
Li, Cuiling 301-594-8416 Biologist

Mouse Metabolism Core

Gavrilova, Oksana 301-435-5370 Director
Cui, Zhenzhong 301-435-1933 Staff Scientist/Contractor
Feranil, Jun 301-435-0121 Staff Scientist/Contractor
Liu, Naili 301-496-0615 Staff Scientist/Contractor
Ma, Yinyan 301-496-0615 Biologist/Contractor