Cores and Support Services
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cores and Support Services.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
Advanced Light Microscopy & Image Analysis Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Advanced Light Microscopy & Image Analysis Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Reece, Jeffrey
|jeff.reece@nih.gov
|301-451-4330
|Director
Advanced Mass Spectrometry Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Advanced Mass Spectrometry Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Anderson, David
|david.anderson2@nih.gov
|301-496-7546
|Head, Peptide Centric Mass Spectometry
|Lloyd, John
|john.lloyd@nih.gov
|301-594-6161
|Staff Scientist
Biotechnology Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Biotechnology Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Shiloach, Joseph
|josephs@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-9719
|Head
|Quan, David
|david.quan@nih.gov
|301-496-9719
|Postdoctoral Fellow
|Sharma, Ashish
|ashish.sharma@nih.gov
|301-402-2981
|Postdoctoral Fellow
Clinical Laboratory Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Laboratory Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Walter, Mary
|mary.walter@nih.gov
|301-443-7366
|Director
|Dai, Yuhai
|yuhai.dai@nih.gov
|301-496-7001
|Computer Scientist
|Shouppe, Eileen
|eileen.shouppe@nih.gov
|Biologist
Clinical Mass Spectrometry Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Mass Spectrometry Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Walter, Peter
|walterpj@nih.gov
|301-443-7307
|Director
|Cai, Hongyi
|hongyi.cai@nih.gov
|301-443-7882
|Biologist
Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hinshaw, Jenny
|jenny.hinshaw@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Director
|Canagarajah, Bertram
|bertram.canagarajah@nih.gov
|301-451-3203
|Computational Director
|Cui, Yanxiang
|yanxiang.cui@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Technical Director
Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hinshaw, Jenny
|jenny.hinshaw@nih.gov
|301-594-0842
|Director
|Wang, Huaibin
|huaibin.wang@nih.gov
|301-594-0710
|Technical Director
|Canagarajah, Bertram
|bertram.canagarajah@nih.gov
|301-451-3203
|Computational Director
Genomics Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genomics Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Hanover, John
|john.hanover@nih.gov
|301-496-0943
|Director
|Smith, Harold
|harold.smith@nih.gov
|301-594-6554
|Head
|Akan, Ilhan
|ilhan.akan@nih.gov
|301-496-0074
|Staff Scientist
|Chen, Weiping
|weipingchen@niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-0175
|Staff Scientist
Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chen, Kong
|kong.chen@nih.gov
|301-451-1636
|Director
Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Foster St. Claire, Mark
|markst@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-4860
|Director
|Lu, Huiyan
|huiyan.lu@nih.gov
|301-496-0639
|Research Biologist
|Portas, Jennifer
|jennifers@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-1266
|Animal Program Specialist
|Potapova, Svetlana
|svetlana.potapova@nih.gov
|301-451-2351
|Biologist
|Zhang, Xiaojie
|xiaojiez@intra.niddk.nih.gov
|301-496-9443
|Staff Scientist
Metabolic Clinical Research Unit
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Metabolic Clinical Research Unit.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Chen, Kong
|kong.chen@nih.gov
|301-451-1636
|Co-Director
|Chung, Stephanie
|stephanie.chung@nih.gov
|301-402-2122
|Co-Director
Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Proia, Richard
|richard.proia@nih.gov
|301-435-6504
|Director
|Li, Cuiling
|cuiling.li@nih.gov
|301-594-8416
|Biologist
Mouse Metabolism Core
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mouse Metabolism Core.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Gavrilova, Oksana
|oksanag@bdg10.niddk.nih.gov
|301-435-5370
|Director
|Cui, Zhenzhong
|zhenzhong.cui@nih.gov
|301-435-1933
|Staff Scientist/Contractor
|Feranil, Jun
|jun.feranil@nih.gov
|301-435-0121
|Staff Scientist/Contractor
|Liu, Naili
|naili.liu@nih.gov
|301-496-0615
|Staff Scientist/Contractor
|Ma, Yinyan
|yinyan.ma@nih.gov
|301-496-0615
|Biologist/Contractor