Browse Staff by Office

Cores and Support Services

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cores and Support Services.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title

Advanced Light Microscopy & Image Analysis Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Advanced Light Microscopy & Image Analysis Core.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Reece, Jeffrey jeff.reece@nih.gov 301-451-4330 Director

Advanced Mass Spectrometry Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Advanced Mass Spectrometry Core.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Anderson, David david.anderson2@nih.gov 301-496-7546 Head, Peptide Centric Mass Spectometry Lloyd, John john.lloyd@nih.gov 301-594-6161 Staff Scientist

Biotechnology Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Biotechnology Core.

Clinical Laboratory Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Laboratory Core.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Walter, Mary mary.walter@nih.gov 301-443-7366 Director Dai, Yuhai yuhai.dai@nih.gov 301-496-7001 Computer Scientist Shouppe, Eileen eileen.shouppe@nih.gov Biologist

Clinical Mass Spectrometry Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Clinical Mass Spectrometry Core.

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core NIDDK.

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Cryo-Electron Microscopy Core Multi-Institute.

Genomics Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genomics Core.

Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Human Energy and Body Weight Regulation Core.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Chen, Kong kong.chen@nih.gov 301-451-1636 Director

Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Laboratory of Animal Sciences Section.

Metabolic Clinical Research Unit

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Metabolic Clinical Research Unit.

Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mouse CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Facility.

Mouse Metabolism Core

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Mouse Metabolism Core.