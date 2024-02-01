Insulin Signaling Mathematical Models
Insulin signaling mathematical models from our lab are listed below. These models provide insight into insulin resistance, which is one of the primary causes leading to type 2 diabetes as well as other conditions such as hypertension.
View other models from our lab by subject on our Mathematical Models page. Visit GitHub.com to view a list of models by publication citation.
Metabolic Insulin Signaling Pathway Model
This model describes the insulin-signaling cascade through the PI3Kinase pathway, also known as the metabolic pathway, from insulin receptor binding to GLUT4 translocation.
- A mathematical model of metabolic insulin signaling pathways.
- Quon MJ, Sedaghat AR, Sherman A.
- Am. J. Physiol. (2002) 283(5):E1084-101. Abstract/Full Text
Vascular Insulin Signaling Model
This model extends the model of Sedaghat et al to include the MAPK pathway as well as the metabolic PI3Kinase pathway and their effects on vascular dilation and contraction via eNOS and endothelin, respectively. Selective insulin resistance in the PI3Kinase pathway accounts for the association of high blood pressure with insulin resistance.
- Endothelial dysfunction due to selective insulin resistance in vascular endothelium: insights from mechanistic modeling.
- Chen H, Montagnani M, Muniyappa R, Quon M, Sherman A.
- Am. J. Physiol (Endocrinol. Metab.). (2020) In press. Abstract/Full Text