Pancreatic beta-cell mathematical models from our lab are listed below. The mathematical models and papers on this page trace out four decades of work from our lab and other labs building up progressively through iteration of experiment and theory a picture of how pancreatic beta cells generate the oscillations of electrical activity and calcium that regulate insulin secretion.

View other models from our lab by subject on our Mathematical Models page. Visit GitHub.com to view a list of models by publication citation.

Simple Models (One Slow Variable)

Complex Models (Several Slow Variables)

Beta Cell Resetting This model accounts for the puzzling observation that when islets are reset from active phase to silent phase with a strong electrical impulse, the duration of the induced phase is independent of when the stimulus was applied in the original phase. Phase-independent resetting in relaxation and burst oscillators. Sherman A, Smolen P. J. Theor. Biol. (1994) 169:339-348. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com Phantom Burster I This model introduced the concept of phantom bursting, i.e., that the process that drives bursting may not be a single channel but a composite of two or more channels. This is a way of accounting for the wide range of burst periods observed in beta cells that may be more plausible than a single mechanism with an elastic time constant. The phantom burster model for pancreatic beta-cells. Bertram R, Kinard TA, Previte J, Satin LS, Sherman A. Biophys. J. (2000) 79:2880-2892. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com Phantom Burster II This is a more biophysical implementation of the phantom bursting model for pancreatic beta-cells. The role of s1 is played by cytosolic calcium (c) and the role of s2 is played by ER calcium (cer) or the ADP/ATP ratio (a), or both. The phantom burster model for pancreatic beta-cells. Bertram R, Sherman A. Bull. Math. Biol. (2004) 66:1313-1344 2004. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com

Models with Endoplasmic Reticulum

Calcium Subspace Model In this model, the calcium-activated potassium channel is governed by calcium released from the ER into a small subspace between the ER and the plasma membrane rather than the usual bulk cytoplasmic calcium. This accounts for the paradoxical observation that emptying the ER with thapsigargin increases K(Ca) current. Calcium-activated K+ channels of mouse beta-cells are controlled by both store and cytoplasmic Ca2+: experimental and theoretical studies. Goforth et al. J. Gen. Physiol. (Sept 2002) 120(3):307-322. Abstract/Full Text The Ca2+ dynamics of isolated mouse beta-cells and islets: implications for mathematical models. Zhang et al. Biophys. J. (2003) 84:2852-2870. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com CRAC Model I This model shows that a Calcium Release Activated Channel (CRAC), activated when ER calcium declines, can account for the effects of acetylcholine to potentiate beta-cell electrical activity and the transient first phase of electrical activity when glucose is elevated from basal. A role for calcium-release activated current (CRAC) in cholinergic modulation of electrical activity in pancreatic beta-cells. Atwater I, Bertram R, Martin F, Mears D, Sherman A, Smolen P, Soria B. Biophys. J. (1995) 68:2323-2332. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com CRAC Model II This model experimentally tested the prediction of CRAC Model I that ER depletion can account for the transient first phase of electrical activity when glucose is elevated from basal. Evidence that calcium release-activated current mediates transient glucose-induced electrical activity in the pancreatic beta-cell. Atwater I, Bertram R, Mears D, Rojas E, Sheppard Jr NF, Sherman A. J. Membr. Bio. (1997) 155:47-59. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com Passive ER Model This model shows that a passive endoplasmic reticulum that takes up calcium when beta cells are depolarized and releases calcium when the cells are silent is sufficient to account for experiments in pancreatic islets. Active calcium-induced calcium release, proposed by others, is not necessary and is in conflict with the data if the effect is dominant. Filtering of calcium transients by the endoplasmic reticulum in pancreatic beta-cells. Bertram R, Sherman A. Biophys. J. (2004) 87:3775-3785. Abstract/Full Text Access on GitHub.com

Models with Metabolism

cAMP Models