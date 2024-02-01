Pancreatic alpha-cell mathematical models from our lab are listed below. Glucagon opposes the glucose-lowering actions of insulin and has become more widely appreciated as a contributing factor in type 2 diabetes. These models address the extent to which glucagon secretion is controlled by ion channels in the alpha cells and by paracrine secretion of insulin and somatostatin by pancreatic beta and delta cells, respectively. They also consider which ion channels are responsible.

View other models from our lab by subject on our Mathematical Models page. Visit GitHub.com to view a list of models by publication citation.