Pancreatic Alpha-Cell Mathematical Models
Pancreatic alpha-cell mathematical models from our lab are listed below. Glucagon opposes the glucose-lowering actions of insulin and has become more widely appreciated as a contributing factor in type 2 diabetes. These models address the extent to which glucagon secretion is controlled by ion channels in the alpha cells and by paracrine secretion of insulin and somatostatin by pancreatic beta and delta cells, respectively. They also consider which ion channels are responsible.
Paracrine Control of Glucagon Secretion (The BAD Model)
This model describes how alpha-cell electrical activity and glucagon secretion are regulated by paracrine hormones secreted by beta and delta cells. It also accounts for coordinated oscillations of glucagon, insulin and somatostatin.
- Paracrine Regulation of Glucagon Secretion: The β-α-δ Model.
- Ha J, Kimchi O, Sherman A, Watts M.
- Am. J. Physiol. (Endocrinol. Metab.) (2016) 310:E597-E611. Abstract/Full Text
Single-Cell Alpha Cell Model
This model describes intrinsic mechanisms for glucose to control glucagon secretion.
- Modeling the pancreatic alpha-cell: Dual mechanisms of glucose suppression of glucagon secretion.
- Sherman A, Watts M.
- Biophys. J. (2014) 106:741-751 Abstract/Full Text