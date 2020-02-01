Photo Gallery

Historical photos of the Section on Carbohydrates are provided below. Photos are organized into the following categories:

The Section taking a break in front of Bldg. 8. From the left: Eva Petráková, Arepali Rao, Neil, Paul, Vilo Pavliak, Jean Nashed, Vince Pozsgay.

The Section, shortly before Neil retired in 1998. From the left: Charles Miller, Paul, Neil, Cara Schengrund, Alex H. C. Chang, Jeff Zhang, Xin Wen.

Section on Carbohydrates at the beginning of the third Millennium, with the former boss visiting. From left: Emmanuel Poirot, Anatoli Tcherniak, Ximan Liao, Neil, Paul.

This is what we looked like at the beginning of 2001 (from left): Anatoli Tcherniak, Emmanuel Poirot, Neil (visiting), Paul, Rina Saksena.

Section on Carbohydrates at the beginning of 2002, with the former Chief (C. P. J. Glaudemans, in the middle) visiting.

Section on Carbohydrates, 2006. From left to right: Ken Kirk, the Lab Chief; Neil Glaudemans, Scientist Emeritus and former Section Chief; Milly Kemp, Secretary; Rina Saksena, Research Fellow; Marienna Mattson, Lab Manager; Shu-Jie (Frank) Hou, Visiting Fellow; Paul Kovac, Chief.

Section on Carbohydrates, 2008. From left to right: Ken Kirk, the Lab Chief; Lucy Tseng, Lab Manager; Cheryl Fleming, Secretary; Rina Saksena, Research Fellow; Paul Kovac, Chief; Wanda Williams, Lab Manager; Shu-Jie (Frank) Hou, Visiting Fellow; Deepak Sail, Visiting Fellow.

Section on Carbohydrates, 2009: From left to right: Deepak Sail, Visiting Fellow; Shu-Jie (Frank) Hou, Visiting Fellow; Wanda Williams, Lab Manager; Paul Kovac, Chief; Aileen Bongat, Visiting Fellow; Ken Jabobson, Chief, LBC; Cheryl Fleming, Secretary.

Section on Carbohydrates in the spring of 2010. Standing in the back row, from left to right: Ken Jacobson, Chief, LBC; Paul Kovac, Section Chief; Lucy Tseng, Lab Manager; Next row: Aileen Bongat, Visiting Fellow; Cheryl Fleming, Secretary; Shu-Jie (Frank) Hou, Visiting Fellow; Deepak Sail, Visiting Fellow.

Section on Carbohydrates in the summer of 2011. Standing, from left to right: Beth Kaufman, Lab Manager; Lucy Tseng, Lab Manager; Ruth Robinson, Secretary; Ken Jacobson, Chief, LBC; Sitting, from right to left: Paul Kovac, Section Chief; Sameh Soliman, Visiting Fellow; Deepak Sail, IRTA Fellow; Peng Xu, Visiting Fellow.

Section on Carbohydrates, Fall of 2012. From Left to Right: Deepak Sail, Paul Kovac, Peng Xu, Sameh Soliman, Xiaowei Lu.

Section on Carbohydrates in the spring of 2013. From left to right: Sameh Soliman, VF; Beth Kaifman, Lab Manager; Peng, Xu, VF; Ruth Robinson, Secretary; Lucy Tseng, Lab Manager; Xiaowei Lu, VF; Paul Kovac, Section Chief; Ken Jacobson, Chief, LBC.

Two great old-timers of carbohydrate chemistry, Dr. Fletcher (at left) and Dr. Richtmeyer (at right) with their (then) junior associate, Neil Glaudemans, in the middle.

2018 Meeting of the American Chemical Society, Boston, Helene Pfister and Peng Xu met Sameh Soliman, one of the former members of the Section on Carbohydrates.

At the 2015 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates, it was a happy reunion when we met two previous members of the Section, Laurie Mulard (first from the left) and Aileen Bongat (third from the right).

Having lunch with Aileen in Boston after the 2015 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates.

The Section on Carbohydrates having lunch during stopover in Boston, on the way home from the 2013 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates.

Peng and Paul showing their poster presented at 2013 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates.

Laurie Mulard, Ph.D. former member of the Section on Carbohydrates, presenting during her visit at NIH in 2012.

Wishing "Fare Well" to Aileen Bongat before she left the Section (2010 fall) and moved to Paris, France, to be mentored (at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, France) by Laurence Mulard, a former Visiting Fellow at Section of Carbohydrates (see Previous Associates). From left: Deepak Sail, Shu-jie (Frank) Hou, Aileen Bongat, Lucy Tseng, Paul Kovac, Rina Saksena.

In front of our poster at the 2009 Gordon Research Conference on Carbohydrates, Tilton, N.H., meeting with former members of the Section. From left to right: Roberto Adamo, (former member, currently with Novartis, Italy), Paul Kovac, Shu-jie (Frank) Hou, Aileen Bongat, Viliam Pavliak (former member of the Section), Deepak Sail.

Frank with Paul at the Tilton, N.H. WW I monument.

Deepak with Paul at the Tilton, N.H. WW I monument.

Exploring local natural beauties around the site of the meeting, ICS 2006, Whistler, Canada: Vilo Pavliak, Laurie Mulard and Guillermo Perdomo, former members of the Section.

Having good time after the “Lobster Dinner” at the 2005 GRC on Carbohydrates: Anakshi Khare, Rina's former mentor at the University of Lucknow, Paul, Rina, Vilo Pavliak, former Visiting Fellow at the Section, Bart Ruttens, Visiting Fellow.

Section on Carbohydrates in the lab (Fall 2005): Paul, Roberto, Bart, Rina.

Present (at the time), and some former members of the Section among participants at the 2005 GRC on Carbohydrates.

With Rina Saksena in front of our laboratory at the “Wall of Remembrance” showing photos of virtually all former Section members.

Celebrating publication of the first chemical synthesis of the novel sugar Anthrose (Saksena, R., Adamo, R., Kovác, P., Carbohydr. Res., 340 (2005) 1591-1600): Paul with Rina Saksena and Roberto Adamo who did the work.

At Eurocarb, Bratislava, Slovakia: Laurie Mulard, Bart Ruttens.

Saksena explaining her poster at the 2003 Gordon Research Conference.

Participants at the 2003 Gordon Research Conference on Carbohydrates, with Rina Saksena, one of the speakers, in front row (sixth from left).

Attendees at the 10th Bratislava Symposium on Saccharies, Summer 2002, where Paul was one of the invited speakers.

Rina Saksena explaining her poster to Dr. Tan Feizi at the 2002 Glycobiology meeting in Boston.

Celebrating the Y2K Cherry Blossom Festival in Kenwood. MD.

Paul and Roy L. Whistler meet at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany. Dr. Roy L. Whistler was Paul's mentor during his post-doctoral studies (1967 - 1968) at the Department of Biochemistry, Purdue University, Lafayette Indiana.

Celebrating the Y2K Cherry Blossom Festival in Kenwood, MD.

Andre DeBruyn and Paul at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany (August 2000).

Paul presenting at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany (August 2000).

Dr. A. Liptak introducing Paul's presentation at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany (August 2000).

Good friends and professional colleagues for many years, Andrei Nikolaev, Leon Backinowsky and Paul meeting at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany (August 2000).

Three generations of former members of the Section on Carbohydrates (Vilo Pavliak, Laurie Mulard, and Alex Chang) meeting with Paul at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany (August 2000).

Alex Chang and Paul at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium (August 2000, Hamburg, Germany. At that time, Alex was a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University).

Alex Chang (Ph.D., 1998) and Jan Hirsh (Ph.D., 1977) with Paul, their mentor during post-graduate studies at the 20th International Carbohydrate Symposium in Hamburg, Germany.

Paul in his office.

Alex and Paul presenting their poster at 10th Eurocarb in Galway, Ireland, 1999.

Neil's 70th lunch: Celebrating Neil's 70th birthday.

On the deck at Hortons, continuing discussions after a Regional Meeting of the ACS in 1995.

Paul with colleagues in the field at the 1994 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates. From the left: Maurice Petitou, Krushi Matta, Paul, René Roy, Richard Schmidt.

At the house-warming party for Jean Nashed's new home.

Paul with Naohiko Morishima (at left) and Yuji Ogawa, at the International Carbohydrate Symposium in Ottawa, 1994.

At the 1994 Gordon Conference on Carbohydrates. From the left: Eva Petráková, Paul, Jean Nashed, Neil, Amy Nishikawa.

The sailing story Neil just told us during one of our coffee breaks must have really been funny.

Paul at his desk, before he moved to his new, albeit smaller office where he enjoys his bigger Mac.

Paul visiting Dr. Misaki's laboratory, after the Japanese Carbohydrate Symposium in 1988.

The late Professor Hasegawa (in the middle) with some of his students visiting our labs.

Paul visiting Tomoya Ogawa's group at RIKEN in 1985.