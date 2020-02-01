Section Chief: Paul Kovac, Ph.D., Dr. h.c.
Previous Associates
Photos of select Section on Carbohydrates associates are provided below. A list of current section staff is also available.
Claude Hudson 1914-1951
Hewitt G. Fletcher 1951-1973
Cornelis (Neil) P. J. Glaudemans 1973-1998
Clifford B. Purves 1926-1929 (CAN)
Robert Ness 1949-1975 (USA)
Emanuel Zissis 1950-1980 (USA)
Christian Pedersen 1959-1960 (DEN)
Currently The Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby
Donald E. Kiely 1967-1968 (USA)
Currently: Professor Emeritus, University of Montana.
Nirmolendu Roy 1967-1968 (IND)
Currently: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
Maurice Bertollini 1968-1971 (ITA)
Currently: Abbot Laboratories
Akira Hasegawa 1971-1972 (JPN)
(Deceased October 10, 1996)
Michael E. Jolley 1972-1974 (USA)
Miroslav Pokorny 1974 (YUG)
Pharmaceutical Industry, Croatia
Jelka Tomasic 1974-1976 (YUG)
Institute of Immunology, Zagreb (Croatia)
B. N. Manjula 1974-1977 (IND)
M. K. Das 1975-1979 (IND)
D. G. Streefkerk 1976-1978 (NED)
Larry G. Bennett 1977-1979 (USA)
Apurba K. Bhattacharjee 1977-1983 (BAN)
Currently: Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, DC, U.S.A.
Arati Roy 1978-1981 (IND)
Kathy Catron 1979 (USA)
Ytzak Ittah 1980 (ISR)
Yoshi Sone 1980-1981 (JPN)
Currently: Gifu University, Japan
Goran Ekborg 1980-1984 (SWE)
Currently: NIH, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A.
Branka Vranesic 1981-1982 (YUG)
Currently: Institute of Immunology, Zagreb, (Croatia)
Akemi Nishikawa 1983-1984 (JPN)
Currently: Meiji College of Pharmacy, Tokyo, Japan
Eugenia M. Nashed 1984-1995 (POL)
Grace Jung 1986 (CAN)
Guillermo Perdomo 1987-1988 (USA)
Currently: Eastman Kodak, Kingsport, TN, U.S.A.
Milton Kern 1987-1989 (USA)
Deceased
Hsu T. Lin 1988 (TPE)
Currently at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Birmingham, AL.
Thomas Ziegler 1988-1989 (GER)
Currently: Cologne University, Germany
S. R. Arepalli 1988-1994 (IND)
Currently: FDA, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A
G. Doyle Daves 1989 (USA)
Currently: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Troy, N.Y., U.S.A.
Viliam Pavliak 1989-1991 (SVK)
Currently at Wyeth-Lederle Vaccines, West Henrietta, NY.
Eva Petrakova 1990-1995 (SVK)
Laurie Mulard 1992-1994 (FRA)
Currently: Institute Pasteur, Paris, France
Makoto Gotoh 1993-1994 (JPN)
Currently: Nihon Nohyaku Co., Japan
Yugi Ogawa 1994-1996 (JPN)
Currently: Fuji Pharmaceutical Co., Japan
Charles E. Miller 1994-1998 (USA)
Currently at CuraGen Corporation, Guilford, CT.
Ping-shen Lei 1995-1996 (CHN)
Currently at Institute of Material Medica, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, Beijing.
Gyorgy (George) Hodosi 1995-1997 (HUN)
Jin Wang 1995-1997 (CHN)
Currently at NIH, NIAID, Bethesda, MD.
Jian (Jeff) Zhang 1996-1998
Currently at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD.
Cara-Lynn Shengrund 1998 (USA)
Currently: Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA
Alex H. C. Chang 1998-1999 (USA)
Currently at Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc.
Xiaodong Zhang 1998-1999 (CHN)
Ximan (Maggie) Liao 1999 (CHN)
Currently at Uniformed Services , Bethesda, MD
Emmanuel Poirot 1999-2001 (FRA)
Anatoli Chernyak 1999-2003 (RUS)
Rina Saksena 2000-2008 (IND)
Xingquan Ma 2002-2003 (CHN)
Bart Ruttens 2003-2006 (BEL)
Roberto Adamo 2004-2006 (ITA)
Shu-jie (Frank) Hou 2005-2010 (CHN)
Deepak Sail 2007-2012 (IND)
Aileen Bongat 2008-2010 (PHI)
Sameh Soliman 2011-2017 (EGY)
Xiaowei Lu 2012-2017 (CHN)
Divya Kushwaha 2015-2016 (IND)