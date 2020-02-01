Previous Associates

Photos of select Section on Carbohydrates associates are provided below. A list of current section staff is also available.

Claude Hudson 1914-1951

Hewitt G. Fletcher 1951-1973

Cornelis (Neil) P. J. Glaudemans 1973-1998

Clifford B. Purves 1926-1929 (CAN)

Robert Ness 1949-1975 (USA)

Emanuel Zissis 1950-1980 (USA)

Christian Pedersen 1959-1960 (DEN) Currently The Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby

Donald E. Kiely 1967-1968 (USA) Currently: Professor Emeritus, University of Montana.

Nirmolendu Roy 1967-1968 (IND) Currently: Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science

Maurice Bertollini 1968-1971 (ITA) Currently: Abbot Laboratories

Akira Hasegawa 1971-1972 (JPN) (Deceased October 10, 1996)

Michael E. Jolley 1972-1974 (USA)

Miroslav Pokorny 1974 (YUG) Pharmaceutical Industry, Croatia

Jelka Tomasic 1974-1976 (YUG) Institute of Immunology, Zagreb (Croatia)

B. N. Manjula 1974-1977 (IND)

M. K. Das 1975-1979 (IND)

D. G. Streefkerk 1976-1978 (NED)

Larry G. Bennett 1977-1979 (USA)

Apurba K. Bhattacharjee 1977-1983 (BAN) Currently: Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, DC, U.S.A.

Arati Roy 1978-1981 (IND)

Kathy Catron 1979 (USA)

Ytzak Ittah 1980 (ISR)

Yoshi Sone 1980-1981 (JPN) Currently: Gifu University, Japan

Goran Ekborg 1980-1984 (SWE) Currently: NIH, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A.

Branka Vranesic 1981-1982 (YUG) Currently: Institute of Immunology, Zagreb, (Croatia)

Akemi Nishikawa 1983-1984 (JPN) Currently: Meiji College of Pharmacy, Tokyo, Japan

Eugenia M. Nashed 1984-1995 (POL)

Grace Jung 1986 (CAN)

Guillermo Perdomo 1987-1988 (USA) Currently: Eastman Kodak, Kingsport, TN, U.S.A.

Milton Kern 1987-1989 (USA) Deceased

Hsu T. Lin 1988 (TPE) Currently at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Birmingham, AL.

Thomas Ziegler 1988-1989 (GER) Currently: Cologne University, Germany

S. R. Arepalli 1988-1994 (IND) Currently: FDA, Bethesda, MD, U.S.A

G. Doyle Daves 1989 (USA) Currently: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Troy, N.Y., U.S.A.

Viliam Pavliak 1989-1991 (SVK) Currently at Wyeth-Lederle Vaccines, West Henrietta, NY.

Eva Petrakova 1990-1995 (SVK)

Laurie Mulard 1992-1994 (FRA) Currently: Institute Pasteur, Paris, France

Makoto Gotoh 1993-1994 (JPN) Currently: Nihon Nohyaku Co., Japan

Yugi Ogawa 1994-1996 (JPN) Currently: Fuji Pharmaceutical Co., Japan

Charles E. Miller 1994-1998 (USA) Currently at CuraGen Corporation, Guilford, CT.

Ping-shen Lei 1995-1996 (CHN) Currently at Institute of Material Medica, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, Beijing.

Gyorgy (George) Hodosi 1995-1997 (HUN)

Jin Wang 1995-1997 (CHN) Currently at NIH, NIAID, Bethesda, MD.

Jian (Jeff) Zhang 1996-1998 Currently at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD.

Cara-Lynn Shengrund 1998 (USA) Currently: Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA

Alex H. C. Chang 1998-1999 (USA) Currently at Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc.

Xiaodong Zhang 1998-1999 (CHN)

Ximan (Maggie) Liao 1999 (CHN) Currently at Uniformed Services , Bethesda, MD

Emmanuel Poirot 1999-2001 (FRA)

Anatoli Chernyak 1999-2003 (RUS) Research image description

Rina Saksena 2000-2008 (IND)

Xingquan Ma 2002-2003 (CHN)

Bart Ruttens 2003-2006 (BEL)

Roberto Adamo 2004-2006 (ITA)

Shu-jie (Frank) Hou 2005-2010 (CHN)

Deepak Sail 2007-2012 (IND)

Aileen Bongat 2008-2010 (PHI)

Sameh Soliman 2011-2017 (EGY)

Xiaowei Lu 2012-2017 (CHN)