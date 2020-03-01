Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Bcl-x LoxP (Bcl2l1 tm1.1Mam) Mouse Floxed Bcl-x: Conditional knockout of pro-survival Bcl-x in primordial germ cells was used to study the balance between pro-aptoptotic Bax during embryogenesis.Bcl-x is a pro-survival protein that opposes the pro-apoptotic action of Bax which… Summary PI: Hennighausen, Lothar

Stat1LoxP (Stat1 tm1Mam) Mouse Selective inactivation of Stat 1 in mammary cells indicates that its effect as a tumor suppressor in breast is direct.STAT1 is considered a tumor suppressor, but it is not known if this effect occurs directly in mammary cells or secondarily by… Summary PI: Hennighausen, Lothar

Stat5a KO(Stat5a tm1Mam) Mouse Stat 5a Knockout: Stat5a deficiency results in the loss of prolactin-dependent mammary gland development and lactogenesis.Prolactin induces mammary gland development and lactogenesis. Binding of Prolactin to its receptor leads to the phosphorylation… Summary PI: Hennighausen, Lothar

Stat5a LoxP/Stat5b LoxP (Stat5a/Stat5b tm2Mam) Mouse Conditional knockout of Stat5a and Stat5b: Combined deletion of conserved Stat5a and Stat5b in mammary epithelium at different times during pregnancy reveal multiple distinct functions.The signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT… Summary PI: Hennighausen, Lothar

Tg(MMTV-Cre)#Mam Mouse Cre-recombinase under the control of mouse mammary tumor virus long terminal repeat (MMTV) was expressed in the salivary gland and mammary epithelial cells of adult mice, and induced recombination in all tissues.The Cre recombinase from bacteriophage… Summary PI: Hennighausen, Lothar