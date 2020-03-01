Lab Members

Hye Kyung Lee

Research Fellow

View Hye Kyung's publications on Google Scholar.

View Hye Kyung's ORCID.

My main project focuses on roles of primary super-enhancer and its regulatory mechanism in mammary tissues during pregnancy and lactation. To determine whether the primary super-enhancer controls genes within the 400kb locus that respond to cytokines and what is its function and regulatory mechanism in vivo, we use mutant mice that carry deletions of four constituent enhancers within the primary super-enhancer, individually and combined, generated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. To Investigate the structure and function of constituent enhancers within mammary-specific super-enhancers during pregnancy, we use mutant mice with combinational conversion of a nucleotide on binding motifs of transcription factors using ‘base editing’.