Lab Members

View Hye Kyung's publications on Google Scholar.
View Hye Kyung's ORCID.
My main project focuses on roles of primary super-enhancer and its regulatory mechanism in mammary tissues during pregnancy and lactation. To determine whether the primary super-enhancer controls genes within the 400kb locus that respond to cytokines and what is its function and regulatory mechanism in vivo, we use mutant mice that carry deletions of four constituent enhancers within the primary super-enhancer, individually and combined, generated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. To Investigate the structure and function of constituent enhancers within mammary-specific super-enhancers during pregnancy, we use mutant mice with combinational conversion of a nucleotide on binding motifs of transcription factors using ‘base editing’.
View Michaela Willi's publications on Google Scholar.
My current research focuses on the analysis of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) data of mice carrying either different CRISPR-Cas9-mediated mutations or single base changes introduced by base editing to investigate whether the application of those genome editing techniques causes a higher frequency of de novo mutations. Furthermore, I am working on understanding the activation of genetic programs using computational approaches in combination with cutting edge methods such as genome editing.
