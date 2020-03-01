Lab Members

  1. Home
Our Fellows

Hye Kyung Lee
Research Fellow
My main project focuses on roles of primary super-enhancer and its regulatory mechanism in mammary tissues during pregnancy and lactation. To determine whether the primary super-enhancer controls genes within the 400kb locus that respond to cytokines and what is its function and regulatory mechanism in vivo, we use mutant mice that carry deletions of four constituent enhancers within the primary super-enhancer, individually and combined, generated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. To Investigate the structure and function of constituent enhancers within mammary-specific super-enhancers during pregnancy, we use mutant mice with combinational conversion of a nucleotide on binding motifs of transcription factors using ‘base editing’.

Sojung Kim
Research Fellow
My research focuses on genome and epigenome editing in mice by applying CRISPR/Cas-based genetic tools. Aims of the research are to evaluate and validate in vivo efficiency and specificity of genome editing tools and to understand gene expression regulation mechanism in normal development and disease using gene-edited animals.
Michaela Willi
Research Fellow
My current research focuses on the analysis of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) data of mice carrying either different CRISPR-Cas9-mediated mutations or single base changes introduced by base editing to investigate whether the application of those genome editing techniques causes a higher frequency of de novo mutations. Furthermore, I am working on understanding the activation of genetic programs using computational approaches in combination with cutting edge methods such as genome editing.

Xianke Zeng
Research Fellow
My research focus on investigating functional interactions between mammary super-enhancer (SE) with its respective promoter using the previously well-characterized mammary Wap SE at Tbrg4-Wap locus. Different fractions of the Wap SE and Wap promoter are fused to the juxtaposed gene Tbrg4 by CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing techniques, and transcription factor binding profiles and related gene expression are studied.
So Young Bang
Research Fellow
