Section Chief: Lothar Hennighausen, Ph.D.
Publications
Select Publications
Select Publications
- CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome.
- Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text
- Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer.
- Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting fidelity of adenine and cytosine base editors in mouse embryos.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Miller SM, Kim S, Liu C, Liu DR, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2018 Nov 15) 9:4804. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutation frequency is not increased in CRISPR-Cas9-edited mice.
- Willi M, Smith HE, Wang C, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Methods (2018 Oct) 15:756-758. Abstract/Full Text
- An autoregulatory enhancer controls mammary-specific STAT5 functions.
- Metser G, Shin HY, Wang C, Yoo KH, Oh S, Villarino AV, O'Shea JJ, Kang K, Hennighausen L.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2016 Feb 18) 44:1052-63. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Progressing super-enhancer landscape during mammary differentiation controls tissue-specific gene regulation.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Shin HY, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 Nov 16) 46:10796-10809. Abstract/Full Text
- Octopus-toolkit: a workflow to automate mining of public epigenomic and transcriptomic next-generation sequencing data.
- Kim T, Seo HD, Hennighausen L, Lee D, Kang K.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2018 May 18) 46:e53. Abstract/Full Text
- Subset- and tissue-defined STAT5 thresholds control homeostasis and function of innate lymphoid cells.
- Villarino AV, Sciumè G, Davis FP, Iwata S, Zitti B, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L, Kanno Y, O'Shea JJ.
- J Exp Med (2017 Oct 2) 214:2999-3014. Abstract/Full Text
- Facultative CTCF sites moderate mammary super-enhancer activity and regulate juxtaposed gene in non-mammary cells.
- Willi M, Yoo KH, Reinisch F, Kuhns TM, Lee HK, Wang C, Hennighausen L.
- Nat Commun (2017 Jul 17) 8:16069. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional assessment of CTCF sites at cytokine-sensing mammary enhancers using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in mice.
- Lee HK, Willi M, Wang C, Yang CM, Smith HE, Liu C, Hennighausen L.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2017 May 5) 45:4606-4618. Abstract/Full Text
- Lineage-Specific and Non-specific Cytokine-Sensing Genes Respond Differentially to the Master Regulator STAT5.
- Zeng X, Willi M, Shin HY, Hennighausen L, Wang C.
- Cell Rep (2016 Dec 20) 17:3333-3346. Abstract/Full Text
- Differential cytokine sensitivities of STAT5-dependent enhancers rely on Stat5 autoregulation.
- Willi M, Yoo KH, Wang C, Trajanoski Z, Hennighausen L.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2016 Dec 1) 44:10277-10291. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone Demethylase KDM6A Controls the Mammary Luminal Lineage through Enzyme-Independent Mechanisms.
- Yoo KH, Oh S, Kang K, Wang C, Robinson GW, Ge K, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug 15) 36:2108-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Signal transducer and activator of transcription 5 (STAT5) paralog dose governs T cell effector and regulatory functions.
- Villarino A, Laurence A, Robinson GW, Bonelli M, Dema B, Afzali B, Shih HY, Sun HW, Brooks SR, Hennighausen L, Kanno Y, O'Shea JJ.
- Elife (2016 Mar 21) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- The methyltransferase EZH2 is not required for mammary cancer development, although high EZH2 and low H3K27me3 correlate with poor prognosis of ER-positive breast cancers.
- Bae WK, Yoo KH, Lee JS, Kim Y, Chung IJ, Park MH, Yoon JH, Furth PA, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Carcinog (2015 Oct) 54:1172-80. Abstract/Full Text
- The methyltransferases enhancer of zeste homolog (EZH) 1 and EZH2 control hepatocyte homeostasis and regeneration.
- Bae WK, Kang K, Yu JH, Yoo KH, Factor VM, Kaji K, Matter M, Thorgeirsson S, Hennighausen L.
- FASEB J (2015 May) 29:1653-62. Abstract/Full Text
- The STAT5-regulated miR-193b locus restrains mammary stem and progenitor cell activity and alveolar differentiation.
- Yoo KH, Kang K, Feuermann Y, Jang SJ, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
- Dev Biol (2014 Nov 15) 395:245-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Coregulation of genetic programs by the transcription factors NFIB and STAT5.
- Robinson GW, Kang K, Yoo KH, Tang Y, Zhu BM, Yamaji D, Colditz V, Jang SJ, Gronostajski RM, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Endocrinol (2014 May) 28:758-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Mammary-specific gene activation is defined by progressive recruitment of STAT5 during pregnancy and the establishment of H3K4me3 marks.
- Kang K, Yamaji D, Yoo KH, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Cell Biol (2014 Feb) 34:464-73. Abstract/Full Text
- MiR-21 is under control of STAT5 but is dispensable for mammary development and lactation.
- Feuermann Y, Kang K, Shamay A, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e85123. Abstract/Full Text
- Canonical and non-canonical roles of the histone methyltransferase EZH2 in mammary development and cancer.
- Bae WK, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Cell Endocrinol (2014 Jan 25) 382:593-597. Abstract/Full Text
- MiR-193b and miR-365-1 are not required for the development and function of brown fat in the mouse.
- Feuermann Y, Kang K, Gavrilova O, Haetscher N, Jang SJ, Yoo KH, Jiang C, Gonzalez FJ, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
- RNA Biol (2013 Dec) 10:1807-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Comprehensive meta-analysis of Signal Transducers and Activators of Transcription (STAT) genomic binding patterns discerns cell-specific cis-regulatory modules.
- Kang K, Robinson GW, Hennighausen L.
- BMC Genomics (2013 Jan 16) 14:4. Abstract/Full Text
- The liver-specific tumor suppressor STAT5 controls expression of the reactive oxygen species-generating enzyme NOX4 and the proapoptotic proteins PUMA and BIM in mice.
- Yu JH, Zhu BM, Riedlinger G, Kang K, Hennighausen L.
- Hepatology (2012 Dec) 56:2375-86. Abstract/Full Text