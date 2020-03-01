Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

View Dr. Hennighausen's publications on Google Scholar.

View Dr. Hennighausen's publications on PubMed.

Select Publications

CRISPR/Cas9 targeting events cause complex deletions and insertions at 17 sites in the mouse genome. Shin HY, Wang C, Lee HK, Yoo KH, Zeng X, Kuhns T, Yang CM, Mohr T, Liu C, Hennighausen L. Nat Commun (2017 May 31) 8:15464. Abstract/Full Text Hierarchy within the mammary STAT5-driven Wap super-enhancer. Shin HY, Willi M, HyunYoo K, Zeng X, Wang C, Metser G, Hennighausen L. Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:904-911. Abstract/Full Text Targeting fidelity of adenine and cytosine base editors in mouse embryos. Lee HK, Willi M, Miller SM, Kim S, Liu C, Liu DR, Hennighausen L. Nat Commun (2018 Nov 15) 9:4804. Abstract/Full Text Mutation frequency is not increased in CRISPR-Cas9-edited mice. Willi M, Smith HE, Wang C, Liu C, Hennighausen L. Nat Methods (2018 Oct) 15:756-758. Abstract/Full Text An autoregulatory enhancer controls mammary-specific STAT5 functions. Metser G, Shin HY, Wang C, Yoo KH, Oh S, Villarino AV, O'Shea JJ, Kang K, Hennighausen L. Nucleic Acids Res (2016 Feb 18) 44:1052-63. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications