Section on Regulatory RNAs

We are investigating embryonic functions of microRNAs and mechanisms of microRNA turnover.
Select Publications
- The mir-35 Family Links Maternal Germline Sex to Embryonic Viability in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Benner LK, Prothro KP, McJunkin K.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2019 Mar 7) 9:901-909. Abstract/Full Text
- Maternal effects of microRNAs in early embryogenesis.
- McJunkin K.
- RNA Biol (2018 Feb 1) 15:165-169. Abstract/Full Text