Section on Regulatory RNAs

of the Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology

Katherine McJunkin Katherine McJunkin, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

katherine.mcjunkin@nih.gov
We are investigating embryonic functions of microRNAs and mechanisms of microRNA turnover.
About Our Research

Select Publications

The mir-35 Family Links Maternal Germline Sex to Embryonic Viability in Caenorhabditis elegans.
Benner LK, Prothro KP, McJunkin K.
G3 (Bethesda) (2019 Mar 7) 9:901-909. Abstract/Full Text
Maternal effects of microRNAs in early embryogenesis.
McJunkin K.
RNA Biol (2018 Feb 1) 15:165-169. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Lab members in a group photo
