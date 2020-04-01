  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
  6. Section on Regulatory RNAs
  7. Information for Visitors
Section on Regulatory RNAs

Information for Visitors

We are located on the main campus of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland at the following address:

50 South Drive
Building 50
Room 3147
Bethesda, MD 20892

Our lab is on the third floor of Building 50. Make a U-turn to the left when exiting elevators. Ring the bell to be buzzed in, or call the lab at 301-496-6991.

Additional visitor information, including tips on getting to NIH, is available on the NIH website.