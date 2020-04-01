Information for Visitors

We are located on the main campus of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland at the following address:

50 South DriveBuilding 50Room 3147Bethesda, MD 20892

Our lab is on the third floor of Building 50. Make a U-turn to the left when exiting elevators. Ring the bell to be buzzed in, or call the lab at 301-496-6991.

Additional visitor information, including tips on getting to NIH, is available on the NIH website.