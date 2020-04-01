Acting Section Chief: Katherine McJunkin, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- The mir-35 Family Links Maternal Germline Sex to Embryonic Viability in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Maternal effects of microRNAs in early embryogenesis.
Additional Publications
- The TRIM-NHL protein NHL-2 is a co-factor in the nuclear and somatic RNAi pathways in C. elegans.
- A microRNA family exerts maternal control on sex determination in C. elegans.
- miRNAs cooperate in apoptosis regulation during C. elegans development.
- GW182-Free microRNA Silencing Complex Controls Post-transcriptional Gene Expression during Caenorhabditis elegans Embryogenesis.
- In vivo RNAi screening identifies a mechanism of sorafenib resistance in liver cancer.
- The embryonic mir-35 family of microRNAs promotes multiple aspects of fecundity in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- A pipeline for the generation of shRNA transgenic mice.
- Reversible suppression of an essential gene in adult mice using transgenic RNA interference.
- Functional identification of optimized RNAi triggers using a massively parallel sensor assay.
- Toolkit for evaluating genes required for proliferation and survival using tetracycline-regulated RNAi.
- Genome-wide RNA-mediated interference screen identifies miR-19 targets in Notch-induced T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
- miR-221 overexpression contributes to liver tumorigenesis.
- Tissue-specific and reversible RNA interference in transgenic mice.
