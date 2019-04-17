Bing was selected to present at the plenary session of the Keystone Symposium on Small Regulatory RNAs in Daejeon, South Korea. Good work, Bing!

March 7, 2019

Lars and Katie's paper is out today in G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics. We found that the mir-35 family genetically interacts with sex chromosome karyotype, and that XO males are particularly vulnerable to loss of these microRNAs.