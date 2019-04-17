  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
  6. Section on Regulatory RNAs
  7. Lab News
Section on Regulatory RNAs

Lab News

2019

Bing presents at Keystone

Bing was selected to present at the plenary session of the Keystone Symposium on Small Regulatory RNAs in Daejeon, South Korea. Good work, Bing!  

Read more

First paper out in G3

Lars and Katie's paper is out today in G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics. We found that the mir-35 family genetically interacts with sex chromosome karyotype, and that XO males are particularly vulnerable to loss of these microRNAs.

Read more