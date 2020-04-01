Lab Members
Bridget is a Ph.D. student through the NIH-Johns Hopkins Graduate Partnership Program. She comes to us with a Biochemistry degree from Allegheny College and a Masters of Science from Johns Hopkins. Her project focuses on the understanding the how the mir-35 family of microRNAs is regulated.
Acadia graduated from University of Delaware in 2018 with a degree in Biology. During her post-baccalaureate fellowship, she is studying the mir-51 family of microRNAs using forward genetic screens and deep sequencing.
Kasuen received his B.S. in Biochemistry from Barrett Honors
College at Arizona State University. He joined Marco Mangone’s laboratory to
perform his Ph.D. research studying tissue-specific alternative splicing and
microRNA-mediated silencing. His postdoctoral research is examining the
function and regulation of the mir-51 family
of microRNAs as well as the functions of conserved RNA binding proteins.
Katie graduated from Wake Forest University in 2017 with a degree in Biology. She is working as a post-baccalaureate research fellow in the lab. She is investigating the role of tailing in microRNA turnover in C. elegans.
Karl received a B.S. in Anatomy and Cell Biology from McGill
University in Montreal. He then studied with Hugh Clarke at McGill, conducting
his Ph.D. thesis research on mechanisms of post-transcriptional regulation in
oogenesis. Karl is currently investigating the regulation of maternal
transcripts in C. elegans and developing
novel imaging-based methods to characterize dynamics of microRNA-mediated repression
during development.
Bing received her Ph.D. in Biology from Syracuse University where she worked with Eleanor Maine studying the interplay between H3K9 dimethylation, DNA repair and small RNAs in C. elegans. Prior to her graduate work, Bing received her undergraduate degree from Wuhan University in Hubei, China. During her postdoctoral fellowship, Bing is working on defining the microRNA binding sites that are essential for development in C. elegans, taking innovative CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing approaches.
Lab Alumni
