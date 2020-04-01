  1. Home
Section on Regulatory RNAs

Lab Members

Katherine McJunkin
Katherine McJunkin, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief
Email
Katie did her Ph.D. training at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory with Scott Lowe (currently MSKCC). She moved to C. elegans and Worcester, Massachusetts to do her postdoc with Victor Ambros as UMass Medical School. She began her independent research program at NIH in 2017, and is having fun leading a team of young scientists.

Bridget Donnelly
Bridget Donnelly
Graduate Student, NIH-JHU Graduate Partnership Program
Email

Bridget is a Ph.D. student through the NIH-Johns Hopkins Graduate Partnership Program. She comes to us with a Biochemistry degree from Allegheny College and a Masters of Science from Johns Hopkins. Her project focuses on the understanding the how the mir-35 family of microRNAs is regulated.

Acadia Grimme
Acadia Grimme
Post-Baccalaureate Fellow
Email

Acadia graduated from University of Delaware in 2018 with a degree in Biology. During her post-baccalaureate fellowship, she is studying the mir-51 family of microRNAs using forward genetic screens and deep sequencing.

Kasuen Kotagama
Kasuen Kotagama
Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Kasuen received his B.S. in Biochemistry from Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. He joined Marco Mangone’s laboratory to perform his Ph.D. research studying tissue-specific alternative splicing and microRNA-mediated silencing. His postdoctoral research is examining the function and regulation of the mir-51 family of microRNAs as well as the functions of conserved RNA binding proteins.

Katherine Prothro
Katherine Prothro
Post-Baccalaureate Fellow
Email

Katie graduated from Wake Forest University in 2017 with a degree in Biology. She is working as a post-baccalaureate research fellow in the lab. She is investigating the role of tailing in microRNA turnover in C. elegans.

Karl Vieux
Karl-Frédéric Vieux
Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Karl received a B.S. in Anatomy and Cell Biology from McGill University in Montreal. He then studied with Hugh Clarke at McGill, conducting his Ph.D. thesis research on mechanisms of post-transcriptional regulation in oogenesis. Karl is currently investigating the regulation of maternal transcripts in C. elegans and developing novel imaging-based methods to characterize dynamics of microRNA-mediated repression during development. 
Bing Yang
Bing Yang
Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Bing received her Ph.D. in Biology from Syracuse University where she worked with Eleanor Maine studying the interplay between H3K9 dimethylation, DNA repair and small RNAs in C. elegans. Prior to her graduate work, Bing received her undergraduate degree from Wuhan University in Hubei, China. During her postdoctoral fellowship, Bing is working on defining the microRNA binding sites that are essential for development in C. elegans, taking innovative CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing approaches.

