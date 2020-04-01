Lab Members

Karl-Frédéric Vieux

Postdoctoral Fellow

Karl received a B.S. in Anatomy and Cell Biology from McGill University in Montreal. He then studied with Hugh Clarke at McGill, conducting his Ph.D. thesis research on mechanisms of post-transcriptional regulation in oogenesis. Karl is currently investigating the regulation of maternal transcripts in

and developing novel imaging-based methods to characterize dynamics of microRNA-mediated repression during development.