We are always interested in hearing from motivated postdoc candidates. Our research has two major long-term goals: 1. to define the biological functions of miRNAs during embryogenesis and, 2. to elucidate mechanisms of miRNA turnover. Using C. elegans as a model organism to address these questions, we will combine the strengths of classical forward genetics with CRISPR-Cas-9-mediated genome editing, next-generation sequencing, cell biology, and biochemical techniques. Because embryonically-expressed miRNAs exhibit a sharp decrease in abundance at the end of embryogenesis, our efforts to simultaneously study the biology of these miRNAs and the mechanisms of miRNA decay has the potential to uncover regulatory modules that couple miRNA decay to developmental timing.

The NIH main campus is a vibrant and collaborative research environment boasting over four hundred research groups and an active postdoc community. Bethesda, Maryland is part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and the NIH main campus is easily accessible by the Washington, D.C. subway system.

Applicants must have completed a Ph.D. within the last three years. Expertise in molecular biology and strong verbal and written communication skills are required. Experience in either RNA biology or C. elegans research is desirable. International scientists and U.S. citizens are equally eligible for positions at NIH.

To apply, please send a cover letter describing which aspect of our research program you are interested to pursue, a CV, and contact information for three references to mcjunkin@nih.gov.

We are accepting Ph.D. students through the NIH Graduate Partnership Program: https://www.training.nih.gov/programs/gpp. Students already enrolled in a Ph.D. program at another institution may apply to perform their dissertation research in our lab through an individual partnership. Please email Katie at mcjunkin@nih.gov for more information.

We are not currently hiring summer interns.