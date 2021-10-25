U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cellular and Developmental Biology
  6. Section on Regulatory RNAs
  7. Lab News
  8. Acadia passes her qualifying exam
Section on Regulatory RNAs
Return to Lab News

Acadia passes her qualifying exam

Congratulations, Acadia! Great work!
Share
Home: Lab News
Older Post: Rima defends her thesis proposal, and Acadia rejoins the lab for her Ph.D. thesis!