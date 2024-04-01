Ad Bax Group Software
The Ad Bax Group makes available downloadable software for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) research.
Our software is available behind our new, NIH-required login.
Multiple login options—including Google and Microsoft—are freely available.
Available Software
- NMRPipe: Multidimensional spectral processing and analysis of NMR data
- TALOS: Prediction of Protein Phi and Psi Angles Using a Chemical Shift Database
- ACME: Measurement of homonuclear proton couplings from regular 2D COSY spectra
- SSIA: Simulation of Sterically Induced Alignment Tensor
- PALES: Prediction of ALignmEnt from Structure
- EHM: Extended Histogram Method for Analysis of Dipolar Couplings
- HBDB: Database Hydrogen-Bonding Potential for Protein Structure Refinement
- SAXS: Refinement of Protein Structures Against Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering Data
- SPARTA: Prediction of Backbone Chemical Shifts from Known Protein Structure
- CS-ROSETTA: Chemical Shifts Based Protein Structure Prediction Using ROSETTA
- IDIDC: Iterative DIDC analysis of RDCs
- FastSAXS: Fast refinement of macromolecular structures against solution x-ray scattering data
- TALOS+: A Hybrid method for predicting protein backbone torsion angles from NMR chemical shifts
- PROMEGA: Prediction of Xaa-Pro peptide bond conformation from sequence and chemical shifts
- SPARTA+: Improved Prediction of Backbone Chemical Shifts from Known Protein Structure
- MICS: Identification of Helix Capping and Beta-turn Motifs from NMR Chemical Shifts
- VW_fit: Optimization of weights of individual structural models in structural ensemble to achieve best fit for RDCs in multiple alignment media
- TALOS-N: Protein Backbone and Sidechain Torsion Angles Predicted from NMR Chemical Shifts Using Artificial Neural Networks
- POMONA: Chemical Shift Homology Modeling using Protein alignments Obtained by Matching Of NMR Assignments
- MERA: Backbone Torsion Angle Distributions Evaluation in Dynamic and Disordered Proteins from NMR Data
- SMILE: Sparse Multidimensional Iterative Lineshape-Enhanced (SMILE) Reconstruction of Both Non-Uniformly Sampled and Conventional NMR Data
- random coil J(HNHa): IDP random coil 3J(HNHa) coupling constants prediction
Use multiple login options—including Google, Microsoft, or NIH account—to access the Ad Bax Group software.
Click on the “Access Software” button.
NIH badge holders can use the “Smart Card Login” or “Authenticator App.”
Members of the public can scroll to the bottom of the page below the “Authenticator App” box and
- click on a preferred login option,
- follow the prompts to enter credentials, and
- confirm sharing account name with NIH.