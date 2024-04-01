U.S. flag

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

Ad Bax Group Servers

The Ad Bax Group maintains servers (programs) to carry out calculations that are commonly used in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) research.

Available Servers

DC Server
Dipolar Coupling Calculations
POMONA Server
Chemical Shifts Based Homology Modeling
SPARTA+ Server
Protein Backbone Chemical Shifts Prediction
TALOS-N Server
Protein Backbone & Sidechain Angles Prediction
MERA Server
Backbone Conformation Prediction for Dynamic/Disordered Proteins
TALOS+ Server
Protein Backbone Angles Prediction
PROMEGA Server
Proline cis/trans Conformation Prediction
MICS Server
Protein Helix-capping and β-turns Prediction
AXES Server
Analysis of X-ray Scattering in Explicit Solvent
Poulsen IDP/IUP Random Coil Chemical Shifts
Calculate the Random Coil Chemical Shifts for any Protein Sequence
PDB Utilities Server
Perform various functions for PDB files and display structural information
3JHNHa Couplings for IDP
Predict Random Coil 3JHNHa Couplings for any Protein Sequence
Last Reviewed April 2024