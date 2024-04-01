Ad Bax Group Servers
The Ad Bax Group maintains servers (programs) to carry out calculations that are commonly used in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) research.
Our servers are available behind our new, NIH-required login.
Multiple login options—including Google and Microsoft—are freely available.
Available Servers
Use multiple login options—including Google, Microsoft, or NIH account—to access the Ad Bax Group servers.
-
Click on the “Access Servers” button.
-
NIH badge holders can use the “Smart Card Login” or “Authenticator App.”
-
Members of the public can scroll to the bottom of the page below the “Authenticator App” box and
- click on a preferred login option,
- follow the prompts to enter credentials, and
- confirm sharing account name with NIH.