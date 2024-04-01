U.S. flag

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

Ad Bax Group Pulse Programs

The Ad Bax Group makes available pulse programs for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) research.

Available Pulse Programs

  • 2D IPAP [15N,1H] HSQC
  • 2D IPAP HNCO
  • 3D J-modulated HSQC
  • 2D Constant-time TROSY J N-C'
  • 3D TROSY HNCO J N-C'
  • CBCA(CO)NH-JCH 3D Quantitative J Correlation
  • 2D IPAP [13C,1H] CT-HSQC for Methyl Groups
  • 3D Long Range 1H-1H Dipolar Coupling
  • Long Range Dipolar Coupling with Nearest-Neighbor Decoupling
  • Measurement of RDC in nucleic acid bases HC(C)-hd-TROSY-ECOSY
    • Purine version
    • Pyrimidine version
    • H5C5-hd-TROSY Sample Data and NMRPipe Scripts
    • H5C5(C6)-hd-TROSY-ECOSY Sample Data and NMRPipe Scripts
    • Sample Data for intermediate processing and optimization
    • Information on processing optimization
  • 2D Selective CT 1H-31P NOESY
  • 3D TROSY HNCO Quantitative J C'-CA
  • 3D TROSY HN(CO)CA Quantitative J C'-CA
  • Pulse Sequences for J(NC) in Nucleic Acids
  • 3D spin-state selective HBCBCA
  • 3D spin-state selective H5'C5'C4'
  • 3D HNCA MQ Experiments for 3J Measurement
    • 3D CT-MQ(1HN,13CA)+SQ(1HN)-HNCA spectra for 3JHN,HA (pulse code)
    • 3D MQ(1HN,13CA)-HNCA experiments for 3JHN,CB (pulse code)
    • 3D CT-MQ(1HN,13CA)-HNCA spectrum for 3JHN,C' (pulse code)
  • 2D ARTSY for 1DNH RDC measurement
  • CH2-TROSY HACAN
  • Hydrogen Exchange (WEX-III) TROSY
  • imino 15N-1H and base 13C-1H ARTSY for 1DNH and 1DCH RDC measurement in RNA
  • SJS-HSQC for small molecule RDC (Angew. Chem. 2011, 50, 1-6)
  • ARTSY-HNCO for measuring 1DHN couplings (JACS 2021, 143, 19306-19310)
  • TATER-HNCO for measuring 2D(HN-C') couplings (JACS 2021, 143, 19306-19310)

  • Anisotropic Shift Measurements:
    • H1C1C2
    • H1C1(C2)C3
    • H1C1(C2C3)C4
    • (H5)C5(C4C3C2)C1H1
  • H1'->C1' -> C2' Out-and-Back CCH COSY
  • CH2-TROSY Experiments:
    • 2D [13C,1H] Correlation for DNA
    • 2D [13C,1H] Correlation for Glycine
    • 2D [13C,1H] Correlation for Protein Sidechains
    • 3D [13C,1H,1H] TROSY-NOESY for DNA
  • 3D constant-time parallel evolution HMQC-IPAP-NOESY
  • 3D mixed-time parallel evolution HMQC-NOESY
  • HSQC and TROSY experiments for measuring RNA base 13C residual CSA and pseudo-CSA shift
  • 15N Relaxation Experiments (TROSY and sensitivity-enhanced HSQC)
  • 1H T2 measurement by 2D Hahn-echo TROSY
  • Homonuclear decoupling for enhancing resolution and sensitivity in NOE and RDC measurements of peptides and proteins
    • Bruker acqu parameters and pulse code for 1D BASH (analog mode)
    • Updated Bruker pulse code for 1D BASH in the digital mode
    • Bruker acqu parameters and pulse code for 2D noesy with BASH
    • Bruker acqu parameters and pulse code for HSQC with BASH
    • Bruker acqu parameters and pulse code for 3D HA coupled hncoca with BASH
  • HNCOCONH for the measurement of 3J(C'C')
  • Accurate Measurement of (3)JHNHa Couplings in Small or Disordered Proteins from WATERGATE-optimized TROSY Spectra
  • ARTSY-J: Convenient and precise measurement of 3JHNHa couplings in mediume-size proteins from TROSY-HSQC spectra

  • Include File (includes definitions of items used in the pulse program)
Last Reviewed April 2024