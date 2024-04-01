U.S. flag

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

About Our Research

Our group develops and applies improved NMR methods for the study of macromolecular structure and dynamics including

  • methods which provide additional structural constraints for obtaining higher definition of macromolecular structure.
  • methods and procedures for facilitating the resonance assignment process.
  • methods for a better characterization of internal and overall macromolecular dynamics.
  • methods for extending the molecular weight limit of systems that can be studied.

Equipment

Our group is equipped with modern Bruker NMR spectrometers capable of triple resonance and pulsed field gradient experiments, and shares instruments operating at 500 to 800 MHz with the group of G.M. Clore and a 900 MHz spectrometer with other intramural research groups.

Pulse Programs, Hardware, Software, and Servers

We aim to disseminate technology developed in our group as widely as possible. All software and pulse programs with associated contents can be accessed at https://spin.niddk.nih.gov/bax-apps/main.html (log in using Google, Microsoft, etc. account for access).

Scientific Lectures

Select scientific lectures by Dr. Adriaan Bax and his colleagues are featured below.

Research Images

Photo of ribbon diagram depicting the homo-dimeric catalytic core domain of the HIV1 integrase enzyme.
Ribbon Diagram depicting the homo-dimeric catalytic core domain of the HIV1 integrase enzyme
Photo of N-terminal fusion domain of hemagglutinin, adopting a helical hairpin structure at neutral pH
N-terminal fusion domain of hemagglutinin, adopting a helical hairpin structure at neutral pH. 
Photo of Alpha-synuclein.
Alpha-synuclein
Measurement of residual dipolar couplings yield a view of the structural ensemble sampled by single alpha-helical domains
Ribbon view of the single alpha-helical domain of Myosin-VI
Image of Dr. Adriaan Bax working with an NMR Spectrometer in his lab
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer
Still image from the Talking could transmit SARS-CoV-2, early NIDDK research suggests YouTube video
Talking could transmit SARS-CoV-2, early NIDDK research suggests
Still image from the Small saliva droplets can remain airborne more than 10 minutes, NIDDK study shows YouTube video
Small saliva droplets can remain airborne more than 10 minutes, NIDDK study shows
Still image from the Emission of droplets during speech generation visualized using green light YouTube video
Emission of droplets during speech generation visualized using green light
Last Reviewed April 2024