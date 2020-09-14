  1. Home
Lab Members

Our Staff

James (Dusty) Baber, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Next to carrying out NMR and EPR research, Dusty also maintains most of the shared NMR instruments in the groups headed by Drs. Bax and Clore

Yang Shen, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Yang Shen is the principal person behind many of the widely used NMR software, including SPARTA, TALOS, POMONA, CS-ROSETTA and other programs

Jinfa Ying, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Next to managing the 900 MHz facility, Jinfa is focusing on software development, in particular for non-uniformly sampled data

Photo of Dr. Dennis Torchia
Dennis A. Torchia, Ph.D.
Scientist Emeritus
Our Fellows

Ashley Barnes, Ph.D.
IRTA Fellow
Photo of Angus Robertson
Angus Robertson, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Work focusing on amyloid and SARS-CoV-2 Main protease

Sai Chaitanya Chiliveri, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Joseph Courtney, Ph.D.
IRTA Fellow
Work focuses on real-time study of protein folding.

Photo of Dr. Tayeb Kakeshpour
Tayeb Kakeshpour, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Research focus is on early events in amyloid formation of Alzheimer’s peptide and alpha-synuclein

Venkatraman Ramanujam, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Photo of Dr. Tsega Solomon
Tsega Solomon, Ph.D.
IRTA Fellow
Tsega’s focus is on protein folding and the effect of mechanical force on solution NMR spectra of proteins

Group Photos

Group photo 2016

A large group photo of NRM staff outside
Celebrating 33 years of protein NMR in NIDDK, former post-docs and colleagues gathered together at the NIH Cloisters

The Bax group around 2010

A group photo of the Bax group outside

The Bax group prior to a rafting trip in 2003

Group photo of the bax group wearing rafting gearTaking advantage of some heavy rainfall, the Bax group rafted down the Shenandoah River