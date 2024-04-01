Ad Bax Group Sample Alignment
The Ad Bax Group publishes instructions for sample alignment—including our gel-funnel and liquid crystal preparation—for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) research.
Our sample alignment is available behind our new, NIH-required login.
Multiple login options—including Google and Microsoft—are freely available.
Click on the “Access Sample Alignment” button.
NIH badge holders can use the “Smart Card Login” or “Authenticator App.”
Members of the public can scroll to the bottom of the page below the “Authenticator App” box and
- click on a preferred login option,
- follow the prompts to enter credentials, and
- confirm sharing account name with NIH.