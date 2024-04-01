U.S. flag

Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section

Ad Bax Group Sample Alignment

The Ad Bax Group publishes instructions for sample alignment—including our gel-funnel and liquid crystal preparation—for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) research.

