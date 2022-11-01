R21: Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
NIDDK funds catalytic tool and technology development in kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases through the R21 grant mechanism. The R21 provides funding of approximately $125,000 per year for 2 years. Strong applications will develop new tools or technologies in kidney, urology or hematology with broad utility beyond the applicant's own laboratory and ideally push the entire field forward.
- The R21 is not intended to support the improvement of tools or technologies that have already been deployed in kidney, urologic, or hematologic science. Extensive preliminary data demonstrating feasibility is an indication that the proposal is beyond the scope of this program.
- The R21 is not intended to support “mini-R01s” with a traditional hypothesis-driven research plan.
Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to contact:
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
NIDDK Small Business Programs, Translational Research, and Technology Development
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PAR-20-140
Related Programs
Consider the following programs if the R21 does not align with your research.
|Program
|Program Scope
|Typical Funding
|Centers
|Generation of preliminary data
|~$50K for 1 year, or core services
|ISAC
|Truly innovative, risky research requiring initial seed funding
|~$100K for 1 year
|R01
|Hypothesis testing, technology development, or data generation when proof-of-concept (or technology) has already been established
|~$250K per year for 3-5 years
|Small Business
|Research and development with commercial potential
|~$150-1,500K per year for 1-3 years
|RC2
|Interdisciplinary discovery research or resource generation
|~$500K per year for 3-5 years