R21: Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The Catalytic Tool and Technology Development in Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases R21 at NIDDK

NIDDK funds catalytic tool and technology development in kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases through the R21 grant mechanism. The R21 provides funding of approximately $125,000 per year for 2 years. Strong applications will develop new tools or technologies in kidney, urology or hematology with broad utility beyond the applicant's own laboratory and ideally push the entire field forward.

The R21 is not intended to support the improvement of tools or technologies that have already been deployed in kidney, urologic, or hematologic science. Extensive preliminary data demonstrating feasibility is an indication that the proposal is beyond the scope of this program.

Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to contact:

Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.

NIDDK Small Business Programs, Translational Research, and Technology Development

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PAR-20-140

Examples of recently funded catalytic tool and technology development R21 awards on NIH RePORTER

