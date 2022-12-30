RC2: High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science in NIDDK Research Areas (Clinical Trial Optional)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PAR-22-069

The RC2 at NIDDK

There are two ways that researchers can address scientific challenges using an interdisciplinary team approach. These include:

Multiple-Principal Investigator Initiated Research Project (Multi-PI R01)- PA 20-185 (clinical trial not allowed) and PA-20-183 (clinical trial required)



RC2 mechanism for High Impact, Interdisciplinary Science- PAR-22-069

A Multi-PI R01 has a focused, more narrow thrust that addresses an overall hypothesis. There are typically two or more PIs working collaboratively to address two or more related Specific Aims. Supporting preliminary data is essential as a foundation for the studies being proposed.

In contrast, the RC2 at NIDDK is a single project using an interdisciplinary team approach that generates a research resource for the community, is discovery based and/or hypothesis generating. NIDDK looks for these RC2 projects to accelerate critical breakthroughs in biomedical research that is relevant to the mission of NIDDK. These will be high impact ideas that may lay the foundation for new fields of research and be groundbreaking, high impact, cross-cutting, hypothesis-generating research.



NIDDK envisions that RC2 projects will:

take novel approaches to address specific knowledge gaps in the field of interest to NIDDK

take advantage of scientific opportunities

develop new technologies; and/or

generate data or research methods that are useful for the scientific community

An important aspect of the RC2 projects is that the team will share data and/or resources with the scientific community-and include a sustainability plan for the sharing of the data/resources beyond the period of RC2 funding.

While prior collaboration among the team of investigators is not required, the team must provide a plan for working together that will enhance integration and collaboration. This separate attachment to the RC2 application should address:

how the team will facilitate interactions

how the RC2 will enhance integration and collaboration

the overall organization of the team including lines of communication

More information on and a comparison among these collaborative grant mechanisms supported by NIDDK can be found in the collaborative grants comparison table.

Applying

Applicants are strongly encouraged to discuss proposed studies with NIDDK staff and generate a Pre-approval letter at least 3 months, and preferably 6 months before submission. The pre-approval process is key as program staff will consider the following:

Relevance to the NIDDK Importance of the complex problem or resource to the NIDDK mission

Programmatic Priority Will the proposed research significantly advance the mission of NIDDK?

Programmatic Balance How does the proposed research relate to currently funded research in NIDDK and by the investigative team?

Activity Code Is the proposed work appropriate for the RC2 activity code? If your proposed project does not fit the RC2 mechanism, staff will suggest other options for your proposed research



Deadlines

New Applications

June 1, 2022

November 2, 2022

June 1, 2023

November 2, 2023

May 30, 2024

October 30, 2024

FAQs

RC2 Frequently Asked Questions

Staff Contact

Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition

Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D.

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases

Chris Mullins, Ph.D.

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.