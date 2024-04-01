Program Highlights & Stipends

Conduct independent research in a NIH laboratory

10 weeks starting May 28 –August 2, 2024

Student Participation Allowance for 10 weeks. Amount is determined by Student Education Level prior to starting at the NIH.

*Small stipend supplement may be provided to cover cost of living expenses in Maryland and Arizona.

Location- Bethesda, Maryland or Phoenix, Arizona

Up to $700 for travel expenses to research location

*Interns may elect to share housing to defray housing costs. Information about housing can be found at the Office of Intramural Education and Training (OITE) website (PDF, 505 KB) .

Career Development and Guidance Opportunities

Participate in meetings and seminars in your individual lab

Attend weekly research and career development seminars

Attend summer seminar series with senior NIH investigators who will discuss the latest developments in biomedical research

With preceptor permission, attend formal lectures and symposia, listed in the weekly "NIH Calendar of Events” (only available at the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland).

Get paired with a post baccalaureate or postdoctoral fellow for informal guidance

Meet bi-weekly with OMHRC staff

Present your work at the NIH Summer Research Program Poster Day

All awardees will be required to attend courses on Ethics in Research, and on Lab Safety.