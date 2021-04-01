NIDDK Diversity Summer Research Training Program (DSRTP) for Undergraduate Students

The DSRTP Program provides an independent summer research experience at NIH laboratories to undergraduate students from groups under-represented in biomedical science or disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in research careers.

Application Deadline February 1, 2021 Notification of Award March 2021.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to continued uncertainties about travel and operations across the US, the 2021 DSRTP, a subprogram of the NIH Summer Internship Program (SIP) is cancelled.

Final decisions about the NIH Summer Internship Program has not been made, it is possible that all 2021 internships will be virtual/remote. Our priority is the safety of our staff, trainees, and communities. Updates regarding the NIH Summer Internship Program 2021 will be posted on the OITE SIP website, as soon as we have additional information. Questions regarding the NIH SIP may be directed to Summer_Postbac_Quest@mail.nih.gov.

Researching with NIDDK

Research performed by the laboratories and branches of the NIDDK covers an extraordinarily diverse area but is unified by a commitment to excellence in both basic and clinical investigation. The basic science laboratories include outstanding groups in many facets of modern molecular biology, structural biology, including x-ray crystallography and NMR, cell biology, and pharmacology. Systems under study include viruses, prokaryotes and eukaryotes, including yeast and mammalian cells. Developmental biology is represented by studies ranging from those on cellular slime molds to those on mouse oocyte development. Several laboratories use the most up-to-date techniques in receptor pharmacology, natural products chemistry, and organic chemistry to study a wide variety of compounds, particularly neuroactive agents. Not only biochemical but also mathematical and physical chemical methods are applied to a variety of fundamental problems.

The clinical branches of NIDDK combine basic science and clinical investigation with patient care. Several branches study endocrine diseases and general aspects of signal transduction, including growth factor and hormone action. Molecular biologic and molecular genetic techniques have been used to elucidate specific gene mutations representing the underlying defect in a variety of diseases, including thyroid hormone resistance, certain forms of diabetes, and other disorders of signal transduction. Several NIDDK scientists have created transgenic and knockout mice models of human diseases.

How to Apply

The DSRTP is a Subprogram of the NIH Summer Internship Program (SIP) and uses the same application site. DSRTP must be selected in Section 9 of the SIP application form to be considered for this program. We ask that you do NOT contact investigators prior to being selected.