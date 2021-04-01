DSRTP Application Process & Deadlines

How to apply

Check the eligibility requirements if you are unsure of your eligibility.

Complete NIH SIP online application form, Select DSRTP in Section 9 SIP Subprogram Selection. If you fail to select DSRTP on your application, your application will not be considered for the DSRTP program.

NOTE: DSRTP application deadline is February 1 (11:59 p.m. EST). See below for additional deadlines.

The online application will require the following information.

Personal information Addresses and phone numbers for both school and permanent residence

An e-mail address

U.S. Citizenship or permanent resident status of the applicant

Preferred research location

(NOTE: NIDDK has two research locations, Bethesda, Maryland and Phoenix, Arizona. Indicate your preferred location by clicking Maryland or Phoenix. If you do not have a preferred location click both.) List of coursework and grades (copy and paste into the online application) or an unofficial transcript.

Selected students will be required to submit official transcripts. Mailed directly from your school to:

Ms. Winnie Martinez Office of Minority Health Research Coordination National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH II Democracy Plaza 6707 Democracy Boulevard, Room 9215 Bethesda, MD 20892 Electronic transcripts, emailed to Winnie.Martinez@nih.gov References 2 letters of recommendation are required. Letters of recommendation from academic references will be sent automatically from the online application system via e-mail to the recommenders listed on the application. Only after you complete your online application will the recommenders receive instructions for submitting the letters online.

Returning DSRTP students: In additional to two academic references, a letter from the most recent DSRTP Research Mentor should be provided. Letters from DSRTP Mentors can be emailed to the Program Director, Ms. Winnie Martinez. Cover Letter Describe your research interests, career goals, and reasons for applying for the DSRTP program.

Describe previous research experience.

If you are an undergraduate student from groups underrepresented in biomedical science or disadvantaged backgrounds, please include this on your cover letter. See Eligibility Requirements.

Application Deadlines

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on February 1 .

. Reference Letters must be received by February 1 .

. Notification of Award: March 2021

Applications not selected for the DSRTP will automatically be released to the general NIH SIP. Please direct your questions regarding the NIH SIP to Dr. Yeown Cheon, Office of Intramural Training and Education.

Application Selection

Priority will be given to students who reside outside of the Maryland/Washington D.C./Virginia areas. Local students are encouraged to apply for the general NIH Summer Internship Program (SIP).