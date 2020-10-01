Translational Research: Disease Biology
NIDDK’s extramural research programs provide funding for investigator-initiated studies of both normal and pathophysiological biology. While the majority of this research contributes to our overall understanding of health and disease, individual research projects are not necessarily directly focused on the discovery and development of new therapeutics.
-
Disease
Biology
-
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
-
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
-
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
-
HitHit to LeadLead Series
-
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
-
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
-
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
-
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics
NIDDK and NIH Funding Opportunities
See NIDDK Current Funding Opportunities or the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts for more information on active funding opportunities to support basic research on disease biology.
Staff Contacts
Please visit the NIDDK Research Programs and Contacts page.