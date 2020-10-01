  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Translational Research
  5. Disease Biology

Translational Research: Disease Biology

NIDDK’s extramural research programs provide funding for investigator-initiated studies of both normal and pathophysiological biology. While the majority of this research contributes to our overall understanding of health and disease, individual research projects are not necessarily directly focused on the discovery and development of new therapeutics.

Starting Points
  1. Disease
    Biology
  2. Nominated
    Target
    Assay Development
    Screenable
    Assays
  3. Target Assay
    Screening
    Hits and
    Starting Points
  4. Hit
    Hit to Lead
    Lead Series
  5. Lead
    Compound
    Lead
    Optimization
    Potential
    Therapeutic
    Leads
  6. Pre‑clinical
    Candidate
    Pre‑clinical
    Development
    Clinical
    Therapeutic
    Candidate
  7. Clinical
    Candidate
    Clinical
    Development
    Clinical Proof
    of Concept
  8. Licensing and
    Commercializa-
    tion Partners
    Market-ready
    Therapeutics
Outcomes and Resources

NIDDK and NIH Funding Opportunities

See NIDDK Current Funding Opportunities or the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts for more information on active funding opportunities to support basic research on disease biology.

Staff Contacts

Please visit the NIDDK Research Programs and Contacts page.