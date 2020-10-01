Translational Research: Clinical Development
Clinical evaluation of novel pre-therapeutics involves a highly regulated process by which the agent is carefully tested in clinical populations. The precise design of these studies varies by the nature of the agent, and in the case of repurposed compounds or naturally occurring biologics may involve existing human safety data. Clinical evaluation of compounds is a continuing process involving larger clinical trials through post-marketing monitoring.
-
Disease
Biology
-
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
-
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
-
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
-
HitHit to LeadLead Series
-
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
-
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
-
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
-
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics
NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities
Potential opportunities include ancillary studies to ongoing clinical studies, exploratory/developmental grants, and investigator-initiated multi-center clinical studies.
Related Resources
- NIDDK Central Repository
- NCATS TRND
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- NIDDK Small Business Programs
Contacts
For more information on NIDDK funding opportunities to support clinical development and testing of new therapeutics, please visit the NIDDK Human Subjects Research page.