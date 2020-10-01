Translational Research: Hit to Lead
Hit-to-lead research involves taking initial lead compounds or biologics and performing additional experiments to more fully validate the hits. This often involves activities such as re-synthesis of a small molecule or sequence verification of a biologic. Then, limited exploration of the structure activity relationships (SAR) of small molecules or structure function relationships (SFR) of proteins is conducted by testing candidates that are similar but not identical to the hits. Characterization of potential leads for off target activity or preliminary absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) studies are sometimes carried out at this stage.
-
Disease
Biology
-
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
-
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
-
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
-
HitHit to LeadLead Series
-
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
-
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
-
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
-
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics
NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities
- PAR-19-294, Early-Stage Preclinical Validation of Therapeutic Leads for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01)
Related Resources
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- NIH Molecular Libraries and Imaging
- PubChem
- NIDDK Small Business Programs
Staff Contacts
Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li