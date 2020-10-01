  1. Home
Translational Research: Hit to Lead

Hit-to-lead research involves taking initial lead compounds or biologics and performing additional experiments to more fully validate the hits. This often involves activities such as re-synthesis of a small molecule or sequence verification of a biologic. Then, limited exploration of the structure activity relationships (SAR) of small molecules or structure function relationships (SFR) of proteins is conducted by testing candidates that are similar but not identical to the hits. Characterization of potential leads for off target activity or preliminary absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) studies are sometimes carried out at this stage.

Outcomes and Resources

NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities

  • PAR-19-294, Early-Stage Preclinical Validation of Therapeutic Leads for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01)

Related Resources

Staff Contacts

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky

Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li