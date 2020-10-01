  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Translational Research

Translational Research for Therapeutic Discovery and Development

​As part of its mission to reduce the burden of disease, NIDDK participates in a series of funding opportunity announcements to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.  The diagram below illustrates a typical pipeline for the discovery and development of small molecules and non-viral biologics that modulate a target or phenotype of interest.  Click on each stage to learn more about NIH funding opportunities and resources to support that aspect of therapeutic discovery and development. As a target and/or pre-therapeutic agent moves through this pipeline the goal is to continue to accumulate evidence that they will modify disease outcomes in clinical populations with an acceptable safety profile.​​​​​​​​​​

Starting Points
  1. Disease
    Biology
  2. Unvalidated
    Target
    Target ID
    Putative
    Targets
  3. Nominated
    Target
    Assay Development
    Screenable
    Assays
  4. Target Assay
    Screening
    Hits and
    Starting Points
  5. Hit
    Hit to Lead
    Lead Series
  6. Lead
    Compound
    Lead
    Optimization
    Potential
    Therapeutic
    Leads
  7. Pre‑clinical
    Candidate
    Pre‑clinical
    Development
    Clinical
    Therapeutic
    Candidate
  8. Clinical
    Candidate
    Clinical
    Development
    Clinical Proof
    of Concept
  9. Licensing and
    Commercializa-
    tion Partners
    Market-ready
    Therapeutics
Outcomes and Resources
Diagram representing the translational research pipeline
  1. Disease Biology
  2. Target ID
  3. Assay Development
  4. Screening
  5. Hit to Lead
  6. Lead Optimization
  7. Pre‑clinical Development
  8. Clinical Development