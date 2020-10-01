Translational Research for Therapeutic Discovery and Development
As part of its mission to reduce the burden of disease, NIDDK participates in a series of funding opportunity announcements to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics. The diagram below illustrates a typical pipeline for the discovery and development of small molecules and non-viral biologics that modulate a target or phenotype of interest. Click on each stage to learn more about NIH funding opportunities and resources to support that aspect of therapeutic discovery and development. As a target and/or pre-therapeutic agent moves through this pipeline the goal is to continue to accumulate evidence that they will modify disease outcomes in clinical populations with an acceptable safety profile.
-
Disease
Biology
-
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
-
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
-
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
-
HitHit to LeadLead Series
-
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
-
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
-
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
-
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics