Translational Research for Therapeutic Discovery and Development

​As part of its mission to reduce the burden of disease, NIDDK participates in a series of funding opportunity announcements to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics. The diagram below illustrates a typical pipeline for the discovery and development of small molecules and non-viral biologics that modulate a target or phenotype of interest. Click on each stage to learn more about NIH funding opportunities and resources to support that aspect of therapeutic discovery and development. As a target and/or pre-therapeutic agent moves through this pipeline the goal is to continue to accumulate evidence that they will modify disease outcomes in clinical populations with an acceptable safety profile.​​​​​​​​​​