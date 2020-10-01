Translational Research: Screening

Screening for small molecule or non-viral biologics may involve a variety of approaches at differing scales. Some examples are high throughput screening of millions of small molecules in a cellular assay, testing a few hundred FDA-approved compounds in an ex vivo culture system, or panning through a phage-display library for neutralizing peptides.

NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities

PA-16-374, Assay Development and Screening to Discover Therapeutic or Imaging Agents for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01) has expired. The NIDDK is still interested in supporting this type of translational science and another potential option is to apply to the Parent R01 FOA (PA-19-056) and request review assignment to the special emphasis panel PAR Panel: High Throughput Screening- ZRG1 BST-F 55, or another relevant review panel. Applicants should consult the NIH/CSR study section descriptions before requesting a specific review panel.

Please reach out to one of the Staff Contacts listed below if you have any questions.

Related Resources

Staff Contacts

