Translational Research: Screening

Screening for small molecule or non-viral biologics may involve a variety of approaches at differing scales. Some examples are high throughput screening of millions of small molecules in a cellular assay, testing a few hundred FDA-approved compounds in an ex vivo culture system, or panning through a phage-display library for neutralizing peptides.

Starting Points
  1. Disease
    Biology
  2. Unvalidated
    Target
    Target ID
    Putative
    Targets
  3. Target Assay
    Screening
    Hits and
    Starting Points
  4. Lead
    Compound
    Lead
    Optimization
    Potential
    Therapeutic
    Leads
  5. Pre‑clinical
    Candidate
    Pre‑clinical
    Development
    Clinical
    Therapeutic
    Candidate
  6. Clinical
    Candidate
    Clinical
    Development
    Clinical Proof
    of Concept
  7. Licensing and
    Commercializa-
    tion Partners
    Market-ready
    Therapeutics
Outcomes and Resources

NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities

PA-16-374, Assay Development and Screening to Discover Therapeutic or Imaging Agents for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01) has expired. The NIDDK is still interested in supporting this type of translational science and another potential option is to apply to the Parent R01 FOA (PA-19-056) and request review assignment to the special emphasis panel PAR Panel: High Throughput Screening- ZRG1 BST-F 55, or another relevant review panel. Applicants should consult the NIH/CSR study section descriptions before requesting a specific review panel.

Please reach out to one of the Staff Contacts listed below if you have any questions.

Related Resources

Staff Contacts

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky

Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li