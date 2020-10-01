Translational Research: Screening
Screening for small molecule or non-viral biologics may involve a variety of approaches at differing scales. Some examples are high throughput screening of millions of small molecules in a cellular assay, testing a few hundred FDA-approved compounds in an ex vivo culture system, or panning through a phage-display library for neutralizing peptides.
Disease
Biology
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
HitHit to LeadLead Series
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics
NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities
PA-16-374, Assay Development and Screening to Discover Therapeutic or Imaging Agents for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01) has expired. The NIDDK is still interested in supporting this type of translational science and another potential option is to apply to the Parent R01 FOA (PA-19-056) and request review assignment to the special emphasis panel PAR Panel: High Throughput Screening- ZRG1 BST-F 55, or another relevant review panel. Applicants should consult the NIH/CSR study section descriptions before requesting a specific review panel.
Please reach out to one of the Staff Contacts listed below if you have any questions.
Staff Contacts
Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li