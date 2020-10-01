Translational Research: Target Identification
One of the first steps in discovering a new therapeutic is identifying a specific molecular target or phenotypic readout for which there is sufficient evidence that it plays a key role in disease progression or symptomology. This may involve approaches utilizing transgenic animals, monitoring signal transduction networks in ex vivo human samples, or genetic studies.
-
Disease
Biology
-
Unvalidated
TargetTarget IDPutative
Targets
-
Nominated
TargetAssay DevelopmentScreenable
Assays
-
Target AssayScreeningHits and
Starting Points
-
HitHit to LeadLead Series
-
Lead
CompoundLead
OptimizationPotential
Therapeutic
Leads
-
Pre‑clinical
CandidatePre‑clinical
DevelopmentClinical
Therapeutic
Candidate
-
Clinical
CandidateClinical
DevelopmentClinical Proof
of Concept
-
Licensing and
Commercializa-
tion PartnersMarket-ready
Therapeutics
NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities
- PAR-17-270, NIDDK Central Repositories Non-renewable Sample Access (X01)
- See NIDDK Current Funding Opportunities or the NIH Guide for Grants and Contracts for more information on active funding opportunities to support basic research on disease biology
- PAR-18-042, Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Research Studies to Advance Areas of Scientific Interest within the Mission of the NIDDK (R01)
Related Resources
- NIDDK Central Repository
- Active Basic and Clinical Research Networks
- Type 2 Diabetes Knowledge Portal
- Illuminating the Druggable Genome
- PHAROS
Staff Contacts
Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li
For disease area expertise, review the Research Programs and Contacts page.