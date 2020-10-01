  1. Home
Translational Research: Lead Optimization

Lead optimization is the process of generating a pre-therapeutic lead candidate by improving the properties of small molecules or non-viral biologics for which positive and negative attributes have been identified and candidates are tractable to modification. Examples of properties to be improved may be potency, efficacy, selectivity, or bioavailability. This process typically involves the generation and testing of multiple new agents in order to gain a scientific understanding of how variations in lead candidates effect these properties. It is expected that lead optimization will involve assessment of efficacy in animal models and/or ex vivo human samples.

Starting Points
  1. Disease
    Biology
  2. Unvalidated
    Target
    Target ID
    Putative
    Targets
  3. Nominated
    Target
    Assay Development
    Screenable
    Assays
  4. Target Assay
    Screening
    Hits and
    Starting Points
  5. Lead
    Compound
    Lead
    Optimization
    Potential
    Therapeutic
    Leads
  6. Clinical
    Candidate
    Clinical
    Development
    Clinical Proof
    of Concept
  7. Licensing and
    Commercializa-
    tion Partners
    Market-ready
    Therapeutics
Outcomes and Resources

NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities

  • PAR-19-294, Early-Stage Preclinical Validation of Therapeutic Leads for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01, Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
  • PA-17-131, Lead Optimization and Pre-Clinical Development of Therapeutic Candidates for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R41/R42, Small Business Technology Transfer Research Grant)
  • PA-17-130, Lead Optimization and Pre-Clinical Development of Therapeutic Candidates for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R43/R44, Small Business Innovation Research Grant)

Related Resources

Staff Contacts

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases
Dr. Anna Sadusky

Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Dr. Yan Li