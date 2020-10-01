Translational Research: Assay Development

The identification and testing of agents acting through a particular target that may modify a disease’s course typically require a set of reliable and reproducible assays to demonstrate the efficacy, selectivity, and potency of the potential therapeutic candidate. Such assays may be used to identify hits from high throughput screening campaigns, refine peptides by molecular panning, or assess in vivo properties of agents.

NIDDK-Specific Funding Opportunities

PA-16-374, Assay Development and Screening to Discover Therapeutic or Imaging Agents for Diseases of Interest to the NIDDK (R01) has expired. The NIDDK is still interested in supporting this type of translational science and another potential option is to apply to the Parent R01 FOA (PA-19-056) and request review assignment to the special emphasis panel PAR Panel: High Throughput Screening- ZRG1 BST-F 55, or another relevant review panel. Applicants should consult the NIH/CSR study section descriptions before requesting a specific review panel.

Related Resources

Staff Contacts

Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases

Dr. Anna Sadusky



Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition

Dr. Bonnie Burgess-Beusse



Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases

Dr. Yan Li