Office of Communications & Public Liaison

NIDDK’s Office of Communications and Public Liaison (OCPL) explains, translates, and promotes NIDDK-related research. OCPL responds to queries from the public and the media and reaches out to broad and targeted audiences with health awareness and prevention messages. OCPL seeks to be compassionate, collaborative, transparent, and responsible in all interactions, and vigilantly responsible stewards of public funds and public trust.

OCPL provides

Health Information for patients, health professionals, and the public seeking information on NIDDK topics

For Reporters Media inquiry response seeking information from NIDDK, including interviews with scientists

Means to Contact Us for your questions or requests.

