Technology Advancement Office
The Technology Advancement Office (TAO) handles the review, drafting, and negotiation of various types of transactional agreements for members of the global scientific community who wish to
- access research materials developed by NIDDK scientists that are available for further research and commercial development
- collaborate with NIDDK on a clinical trial
- collaborate with NIDDK on research
In addition, TAO evaluates invention disclosures provided by the Institute’s research staff, makes determinations regarding the filing of patent applications on discoveries and inventions, and assists in product development strategy.
Visit the Technology Advancement and Transfer page to learn more about our work.
Office Staff
If you have any questions contact the Technology Advancement Office by email.