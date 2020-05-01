Office of Scientific Program & Policy Analysis

The Office of Scientific Program and Policy Analysis (OSPPA) is the Institute's focal point for the coordination, analysis, and writing of a wide variety of scientific program reports, briefing materials, and other documents associated with the biomedical research programs of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and the National Institutes of Health. These documents present the scientific accomplishments and plans of the NIDDK to public policy makers, including Congress; the scientific community; voluntary health organizations; and other lay audiences. The OSPPA is the primary advisor to the NIDDK Director and other members of the Institute's senior scientific management on strategic planning and assessment approaches and on science policy issues. Office members provide direct staff support to the NIDDK Director with regard to researching scientific and policy issues relevant to NIDDK and its stakeholders. Additionally, OSPPA serves as a liaison for dialogue with representatives of professional and patient advocacy groups and Congressional staff.

OSPPA currently includes Health Science Policy Analysts and an Administrative Assistant. All of the Health Science Policy Analysts have doctoral degrees in fields of biomedical research, plus post-doctoral research experience, strong writing skills, and a dedication to communicating research advances and plans to public policy makers, professional and patient organizations, and other diverse scientific and lay audiences.

