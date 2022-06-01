U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Genetics and Biochemistry Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Biochemistry Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Camerini-Otero, Rafael 301-496-2710 Chief
Proia, Richard 301-435-6504 Deputy Chief
Pratto, Florencia 301-496-3908 Staff Scientist

Genetics and Biochemistry Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Biochemistry Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Camerini-Otero, Rafael 301-496-2710 Section Chief
Alleva, Benjamin 301-496-1773 Postdoctoral Fellow (IRTA)
Brick, Kevin 301-496-3864 Staff Scientist (Computational Biologist)
Dahiya, Daisy 301-496-4053 Visiting Fellow
Du, Chunwei 301-496-7763 Microbiologist
Voloshin, Oleg 301-496-3396 Staff Scientist

Glial Biology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Glial Biology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Frakes, Ashley 301-496-0306 Acting Section Chief

Human Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Human Disease Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Narayan, Priyanka 301-827-3189 Acting Section Chief

Genetics of Development and Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Development and Disease Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Proia, Richard 301-435-6504 Section Chief
Allende, Maria 301-496-8356 Staff Scientist
Byrnes, Colleen 301-827-4461 Biologist
Kono, Mari 301-496-8209 Staff Scientist
Lee, Terry 301-435-4027 Biologist
Turner, Ewa 301-496-8242 Lab Manager
Tuymetova, Galina 301-594-8316 Colony Manager

Genome Dynamics Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Hsieh, Peggy 301-496-0306 Section Chief

Protein Biogenesis Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title
Bernstein, Harris 301-402-4770 Section Chief
Doyle, Matthew 301-594-7071 Research Fellow