Browse Staff by Office

Genetics and Biochemistry Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Biochemistry Branch.

Genetics and Biochemistry Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics and Biochemistry Section.

Glial Biology Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Glial Biology Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Frakes, Ashley Ashley.Frakes@nih.gov 301-496-0306 Acting Section Chief

Human Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Human Disease Section.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Narayan, Priyanka priyanka.narayan@nih.gov 301-827-3189 Acting Section Chief

Genetics of Development and Disease Section

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Genetics of Development and Disease Section.

Genome Dynamics Section

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Hsieh, Peggy peggyh@niddk.nih.gov 301-496-0306 Section Chief

Protein Biogenesis Section