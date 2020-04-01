P30: Diabetes Research Center Application Resources
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement:RFA-DK-18-020
Applying
The NIDDK-supported Diabetes Research Centers are part of an integrated program of diabetes and related endocrinology and metabolism research. An existing base of high quality diabetes-related research is a primary requirement for establishment of a center. While not directly funding major research projects, all center grants provide core resources to integrate, coordinate, and foster the interdisciplinary cooperation of a group of established investigators conducting research in diabetes and related areas of endocrinology and metabolism. For more information about the existing Diabetes Research Centers, see the Diabetes Research Center Central website.
Suggested Tables for P30 Diabetes Research Center Applications
Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their Diabetes Research Center application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed:
- Table A: Summary of Current and Pending Grant Support of all Center Members (XLSX, 33.04 KB)
- Table B: Listing of all Center Members and their Core Facility Use (XLSX, 19.66 KB)
- Table C: Collaborations between Center Members (XLSX, 19.47 KB)
- Table D: Core Facility Use (XLSX, 23.12 KB)
- Table E: Pilot Project Outcomes (XLSX, 23.88 KB) (renewal applications only)
- Table F: Consolidated Publication List (XLSX, 22.04 KB) (renewal applications only)
* Documents in Excel format require the free Microsoft Excel Viewer application for viewing.
Deadlines
Letters of Intent
- May 20, 2019
Application
- June 20, 2019, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization