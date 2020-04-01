P30: Diabetes Research Center Application Resources

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement:RFA-DK-18-020

The NIDDK-supported Diabetes Research Centers are part of an integrated program of diabetes and related endocrinology and metabolism research. An existing base of high quality diabetes-related research is a primary requirement for establishment of a center. While not directly funding major research projects, all center grants provide core resources to integrate, coordinate, and foster the interdisciplinary cooperation of a group of established investigators conducting research in diabetes and related areas of endocrinology and metabolism. For more information about the existing Diabetes Research Centers, see the Diabetes Research Center Central website.

Suggested Tables for P30 Diabetes Research Center Applications

Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their Diabetes Research Center application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed:

Deadlines

Letters of Intent

May 20, 2019

Application

June 20, 2019, by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization

Staff Contacts

James F. Hyde, Ph.D.

Corinne M. Silva, Ph.D