Silvio O Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers Application Resources (P30)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-19-004
The NIDDK-supported Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (DDRCC) are part of an integrated program of support for basic and clinical research in digestive and liver diseases.
Tables for P30 DDRCC Applications
Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their DDRCC application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats) and complete them as directed.
- Table A: Summary of Current and Pending Grant Support of all Center Members (XLS, 34 KB)
- Table B: Listing of all Center Members and their Core Facility Use (XLS, 21 KB)
- Table C: Collaborations between Center Members (XLS, 21 KB)
- Table D: Core Facility Use (XLS, 22 KB)
- Table E: Pilot Project Outcomes (XLS, 20 KB)
- Table F: Consolidated Publication List (XLS, 21 KB)
Electronic Submission of Grant Applications
The DDRCC program, like all DK-Center programs, has transitioned to electronic submission of New, Renewal, and Resubmission applications.
Deadlines
Letters of Intent
- 30 days prior to the application due date
Application
- July 1, 2021