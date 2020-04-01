P30: Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Center Application Resources

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-19-003

Applying

The NIDDK-supported Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers are part of an integrated program research support designed to enhance multidisciplinary research in pathogenesis and treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Tables for P30 CF Research and Translation Center Applications

Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their CF Research and Translation Center application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed.

* Documents in Excel format require the free Microsoft Excel Viewer application for viewing.

Electronic Submission of Grant Applications

The CF Research and Translation Centers Program has transitioned to electronic submission for both New and Renewal applications.

Deadlines

Letters of Intent

TBD

Application

TBD

Staff Contact

Thomas Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D.