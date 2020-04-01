P30: Cystic Fibrosis Research & Translation Center Application Resources
Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-19-003
Applying
The NIDDK-supported Cystic Fibrosis Research and Translation Centers are part of an integrated program research support designed to enhance multidisciplinary research in pathogenesis and treatment of cystic fibrosis.
Tables for P30 CF Research and Translation Center Applications
Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their CF Research and Translation Center application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed.
- Table A: Summary of Current and Pending Grant Support of all Center Members (XLS, 28 KB)
- Table E: Core Facility Use (XLS, 18 KB)
- Table F: Pilot Project Outcomes (XLS, 18 KB) (renewal applications only)
- Table G: Consolidated Publication List (XLS, 16 KB) (renewal applications only)
* Documents in Excel format require the free Microsoft Excel Viewer application for viewing.
Electronic Submission of Grant Applications
The CF Research and Translation Centers Program has transitioned to electronic submission for both New and Renewal applications.
Deadlines
Letters of Intent
Application
