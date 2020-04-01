P30: Centers for Diabetes Translation Research Application Resources

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-15-003

The NIDDK-supported Centers for Diabetes Translation Research are part of an integrated program whose cores support and enhance diabetes type II translation research (e.g., bedside to practice and the community and dissemination and implementation research). NIDDK’s Diabetes Centers program supports extramural research institutions that have established an existing base of high-quality, diabetes related research. While not directly funding major research projects, all center grants provide core resources to integrate, coordinate, and foster the interdisciplinary cooperation of a group of established investigators conducting diabetes translation research. For more information about the existing centers, visit the Centers for Diabetes Translation Research central website.

Tables for P30 CDTR Applications

Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their CDTR application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed:

* Documents in Excel format require the free Microsoft Excel Viewer application for viewing.

