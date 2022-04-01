P30: Nutrition Obesity Research Centers Application Resources

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: RFA-DK-21-015

Applying

The NIDDK-supported Nutrition Obesity Research Centers (NORC) support extramural research institutions that have established an existing base of high-quality, nutrition and/or obesity-related research. The program fosters long-term multidisciplinary research in nutrition/obesity, but does not directly fund major research projects; rather, it provides core resources to support the interdisciplinary cooperation of a group of established investigators conducting research in nutrition, obesity, and related topics. For more information about the twelve existing NORCs, see the NORC Central webpage.

Tables for P30 NORC Applications

Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the following tables as part of their NORC application. Please download the files (.xlsx formats)* and complete them as directed:

* Documents in Excels format require the free Microsoft Excel Viewer application for viewing.

Deadlines

Receipt Date

October 20, 2021

Staff Contact

Mary Evans, Ph.D.