Centers for Diabetes Translation Research (P30 Clinical Trial Optional) FOA: RFA-DK-20-002 Frequently Asked Questions

General Eligibility

Can applicant organizations submit more than one application?

Yes. However, any application submitted by the same institution must be scientifically distinct and provide compellingly strong justification for why the investigators are not collaborating on one application to fully maximize intellectual and institutional resources and avoid potential redundancy. The CDTR program has limited funds and achieving portfolio balance will be considered in funding decisions that, in addition to a meritorious review outcome, will include objectives of obtaining as much national reach and breadth of relevant scientific topics as possible.

Can a renewal application propose a new PI who was not a PI/MPI on a previously funded CDTR grant?

Yes, institutions may propose a new eligible PI or MPI on renewal applications.

Can institutions propose a multiple PI structure from different institutions? For example, can University A and University B submit an application with PIs from each?

Yes, but only one of the PIs/institutions can serve as the contact PI. All requirements for a multiple PI application must be addressed. The Notice of Award will be issued to the institution of the contact PI.

Can a consortium member/sub-contract recipient partner institution on a previously funded CDTR grant propose a renewal application as the PI/MPI if the previously funded CDTR grantee institution is not included as a partner? For example, University A was funded in the last cycle under RFA-DK-15-003 with partners at University B and others. Can University B submit a ‘renewal’ application without University A listed as a PI/MPI?

No. Only the currently funded primary recipient awardee may submit a renewal application. However, a renewal application may propose to include a new consortium member institution(s). A renewal application may also propose a new multi-PI structure.

The consortium member institution may submit an application, but it must be submitted as a new application. The applicants may not include an Introduction but may discuss their role/experience as part of the previous CDTR in their Research Plan.

What is the required research base for this CDTR competition?

Per the FOA, a CDTR must be an identifiable unit within a single institution such as a university medical center or a consortium of cooperating institutions. CDTR applications must demonstrate an existing strong base of successful external research funding (NIH or non-NIH) that is related to T2-T4 translational research in diabetes and addressing health equity or disparities. Program excellence includes a consistent and outstanding record of publications and peer-reviewed research funding in related areas.

Conducting research on the social determinants of health (SDoH) is expected to require strong academic capacity involving traditional partnerships (academic, healthcare systems, etc.) and novel partnerships relevant to upstream conditions affecting the onset and progression of diabetes. The CDTRs are expected to leverage relevant skills and collaborations with other institutions, agencies, and sectors (e.g., different academic departments, health departments, healthcare systems, human service organizations, community-based organizations) to demonstrate a diverse scientific base that includes well-established and funded academic diabetes translation researchers and multidisciplinary and cross-sector expertise, where appropriate, for addressing the core service themes proposed.

How much funded research is required for the research base?

The research base for the CDTR, including any affiliated hospitals and proposed partners, must consist of at least $3,000,000 in direct costs per year of peer-reviewed research projects. All active grants (including those in a no-cost extension (NCE) may be included in Table A.1. Table A.1 may only include those grant mechanisms listed in the instructions.

For Table A.1 (research base), co-investigators may be listed, but their names should be included in parentheses in column 1. The direct and total costs should be those listed in the Notice of Award and not prorated based on an investigator’s role or share of an award. A grant should not be listed in Table A.1 if only a core director is involved.

May foreign institutions or non-domestic components apply?

No. Refer to RFA-DK-20-002 - Part 2, Section III Eligibility Information.

Is eligibility limited by the amount of current carryover on a renewal grant?

Eligibility is not limited by the amount of carryover funds on the renewal award.

Application Withdrawals

Applicants should review the RFA-DK-20-002 and application resources very carefully prior to submission. Missing or unallowable components may result in the application being administratively withdrawn.

CDTR Membership

Can CDTRs share members from different funded CDTR programs?

Other Centers

If there are other related NIDDK-funded centers or related centers funded by other entities at your institution, you should clearly articulate in the grant application what new areas your CDTR will address, i.e., avoid duplication, promote collaborations, and maximize institutional resources.

Requirments for Cores and Programs

How many research resource cores are required by this RFA? How many are optional?

Required translational research cores: The CDTR must address a minimum of two translational core services. It is strongly encouraged that applicants focus on interrelated clinical research or interventional activities that address health equity (e.g., health equity or health disparity reduction approaches) in addition to novel methods/measurement activities as these are high priority areas for NIDDK. Applicants may also propose additional core services to support novel prevention and intervention diabetes research that raise the health potential of all Americans, particularly those that may be adapted to reduce disparities; and for renewal applications, to ensure continuation and momentum and progress gained in relevant or complimentary research areas that may inform health disparities research.

As shown in the table below, a minimum of 2 translational cores are required and a maximum of 5 translational cores may be proposed.

Optional Resource Cores and Programs include

Optional National/Regional Resource Core: A CDTR may serve a wider scientific community on a geographic or national level through the establishment of national or regional resource core. This core can be located at the applicant institution or an affiliated institution, but any funds requested above the cap must be used to support national /regional activities outside the applicant institution(s) and its affiliated hospitals. Support for the expansion of outreach for the Center's Pilot and Feasibility (P and F) program to investigators at the institution where the National/Regional Resource Core is located may also be requested but is not sufficient to be considered a National/Regional program for the purposes of expanding the allowable requested funds. See Section IV (Application and Submission Information) for more details.

What is the minimum number of translational research cores and programs my application should contain?

The FOA provides strict guidance on the maximum and minimum number of research cores and programs allowed as shown below.

Overall: 1 Required (Minimum: 1; Maximum: 1)

Administrative Core: 1 Required (Minimum: 1; Maximum: 1)

Translational Research Core: 2 Required (Minimum 2, Maximum 5)

Optional National/Regional Resource Core: None required (0 Minimum, 2 Maximum)

Pilot and Feasibility Program: 1 Required (Minimum: 1; Maximum: 1)

Enrichment Program: 1 Required (Minimum: 1, Maximum: 1)

Optional National Enrichment Program: None Required (0 Minimum, 1 Maximum)

If an optional National Enrichment Program is awarded, how many times will the research symposium meet and are all CDTR Directors and/or Co-Directors and Core Directors required to attend?

Frequency of the National Enrichment Program: If awarded, this program must organize and manage a national research symposium for a minimum of 3 years starting in grant year 2 of the award (i.e., a maximum of 3 symposia over the course of 3 years). Each symposium is expected to consist of 2-days using a format that integrates scientific sessions with nationally recognized speakers and investigators (including CDTR directors and affiliated investigators), poster presentations by early stage investigators, and time to interact with attending faculty and each other. A single CDTR award will be funded to operate this program in collaboration with an executive steering committee with representation from each funded CDTR.

Required attendance: CDTR PD(s)/PI(s) must participate in annual meetings of the Center Directors and, if funded, the National Enrichment Program’s symposium activity (again, if one is awarded). Thus, each CDTR must include travel costs for the CDTR Director and others as appropriate (i.e., co-Director, core Directors) to attend an annual grantee-related meeting each year in Bethesda Maryland area or at a location to be determined to attend the National Enrichment Program meeting.