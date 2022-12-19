NIDDK DMS Tools & Examples

NIDDK has created the tools and examples below to assist investigators in developing their Data Management and Sharing (DMS) Plan.

In this section:

Data Preservation, Access, and Associated Timelines: Selecting a Data Repository Using an appropriate data repository generally improves the FAIRness (Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, and Reusability) of the data. Selection of an appropriate data repository is essential to maximize data sharing. NIDDK affirms the desired repository characteristics established by NIH, and strongly encourages the use of existing repositories to the extent possible for preserving and sharing scientific data. Investigators need to consider the type of data they will be submitting when selecting a repository. A short justification of the repository selected for each data type must be included. NIDDK strongly encourages investigators to consider the factors below in order when selecting a repository: FOA requirement (e.g., NIDDK-funded, large, multi-site clinical studies should submit data to the NIDDK Central Repository). Organism, domain, or data type-specific repositories. Whether controlled access to data is required (e.g., for protection of human subjects’ privacy). The NIDDK Repository Selection Considerations Tool is intended to assist investigators to align the data types to be generated with appropriate repositories for submission and sharing. NIDDK Repository Selection Considerations Tool

(PDF, 267.25 KB) Glossary of DMS Terms While not comprehensive, the glossary provides definitions for selected terms related to the 2023 DMS policy that might be unfamiliar or require content-specific definitions. Definitions for additional common data management terminology are available from the Digital Curation Centre and other academic or institution resources. Term Definition Code In the context of data management, this may include computer code or scripts used in the collection, manipulation, processing, analysis, or visualization of data but may also include software developed for other purposes. Controlled Access Data that are made available under stringent, secure conditions. Typically, confidential or sensitive data. De-identified data Health information that does not identify an individual and where there is no reasonable basis to establish that the information can be used to identify an individual. De-identification mitigates privacy risks to individuals, supporting the secondary use of data. FAIR Principles Acronym for four key qualities of managing digital assets: Ensuring that they are "Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable." Originally published in "The FAIR Guiding Principles For Scientific Data Management and Stewardship" in Scientific Data (2016). License In the context of data management, a legal instrument that governs the terms of use of a data set. Machine-readable data Structured data that can be easily processed by a computer. Making data machine readable often requires cleaning and preprocessing raw research data. Metadata Documentation or information about a data set. It may be embedded in the data itself or exist separately from the data. Metadata may describe the ownership, purpose, methods, organization, and conditions for use of data, technical information about the data, and other information. Many metadata standards exist across a broad range of disciplines and applications. Open access Freely available material that has few or no copyright or licensing restrictions Persistent Unique Identifier (PID) A string of letters and numbers used to distinguish between and locate different objects, people, or concepts. Persistent identifiers support interoperability across different platforms and provide a reliable way to track citations and reuse. This identifier can be used to link one or more datasets belonging to the same study, which may be stored in multiple locations or repositories. Examples of PIDs include Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs), ORCID IDs, GUIDs, Handles, and Archival Resources Keys (ARKs). Repository A facility that manages the appraisal of, preservation of, and accessibility to materials on a long-term or permanent basis.

An Institutional Repository typically contains content produced by the institution that hosts the service.