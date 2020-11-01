T35: Short-Term National Research Service Award (NRSA)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-18-404

The T35 at NIDDK

The NIDDK uses the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (Kirschstein-NRSA) Short-term training grants (T35s) to provide institutions with funds to support medical students for 2-3 months while they perform a research project, typically between their first and second years of school. Students are provided with a stipend and the institution receives a small allowance for supplies.

Institutional short-term training grants provide stipends and training-related expenses for multiple students to pursue research projects under the guidance of experienced investigators. Selection of students is at the discretion of the PI, or a committee, at the institution. All the requirements of the NRSA programs apply. At least 50% of the medical student projects in a T35 sponsored by the NIDDK must be within the research mission of the NIDDK. Programs that do not maintain that level may be subject to slot reductions.

Applying

Applications for eight, to a maximum of 32, short-term slots are submitted following the instructions in the current parent T35 funding opportunity announcement (FOA). Before applying, review the T35 slot locations, read the complete T35 FOA, then contact the program director to discuss the application.

Deadlines

New Applications

January 25

May 25

September 25

Staff Contact

Arthur L. Castle, Ph.D., Director of trans-NIDDK Medical Student Training Programs