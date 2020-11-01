T32: Institutional National Research Service Award (NRSA)

Most recent NIDDK funding announcement: PA-18-403

The T32 at NIDDK

The NIDDK supports postdoctoral fellows (M.D., Ph.D., M.D./Ph.D., or equivalent) and predoctoral students via slots on an Institutional Training Grant and/or through individual fellowships. Both are covered by the regulations of the National Research Service Awards (NRSA).

T32 applications that propose training programs relevant to the mission-areas of the Division of Kidney, Urologic and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) will not be accepted, per NOT-DK-20-023. Instead, KUH invites applications for Institutional Network Awards for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C). See PAR-20-220 for additional details or contact Victoria Spruance, Ph.D.

Eligibility

Fellows

To inquire about support on a T32, email the Institutional Training Program Location contact where you wish to pursue postdoctoral training. If unavailable, consider an F31 or F31-D for predoctoral support, an F30 for MD/PhD, or an F32 for postdoctoral funding. If your doctoral degree was earned more than 3-4 years ago, consider the K-series awards.

Principal Investigator

The applicant institution must have:

A strong, high-quality research program in the area(s) proposed

Requisite faculty and facilities on site to conduct the proposed institutional program

In many cases, the proposed program may complement other ongoing research training programs occurring at the applicant institution. A substantial number of program faculty members will have active research projects in which participating trainees may gain relevant experiences consistent with their research interests and goals that are within the mission of NIDDK.

Institutions with existing programs must explain:

what distinguishes this program from the others

how the programs will synergize with one another, if applicable

that the pool of faculty, potential trainees, and resources are robust enough to support additional programs

Deadlines

New Applications

May 25

Staff Contact

Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases

Dr. Arthur Castle

Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (including Obesity)

Ms. Christine Densmore

Kidney Diseases

Dr. Tracy L. Rankin

Urologic Diseases

Dr. Tracy L. Rankin

Hematologic Diseases

Dr. Terry Bishop