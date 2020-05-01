Public Health Service Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

The Public Health Service Interagency Coordinating Committee on Human Growth Hormone (hGH) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) was established in 1985 by the Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS to review information relevant to patients who received pituitary-derived hGH that was distributed through the NIH-funded National Hormone and Pituitary Program (NHPP). The Committee analyzes this information to determine the extent of the problem of transmission of CJD (a rare, incurable brain disease) through contaminated pituitary hGH, and to inform physicians and patients who received pituitary hGH about the health risks associated with pituitary hGH. Current information for patients is summarized on the National Hormone and Pituitary Program (NHPP): Information for People Treated with Pituitary Human Growth Hormone (Summary) page. Although NHPP’s distribution of hGH ceased when its potential to transmit CJD was discovered in 1985 - and today, recombinant growth hormone that is not susceptible to CJD contamination is exclusively used for treatment—the Committee continues to maintain oversight of this issue because CJD may take years or decades to develop. The Committee includes representatives from NIH, FDA, and CDC, and is chaired by the NIDDK Director.

Meeting Minutes



2019

2018

2017

Meeting Summary for November 30, 2017 (PDF, 139.62 KB)

2016

Meeting summary for November 2, 2016 (PDF, 74.03 KB)

2015

Meeting summary for November 13, 2015 (PDF, 77.17 KB)

2014

Meeting summary for October 30, 2014 (42.75 KB)

2013

Meeting summary for October 22, 2013 (PDF, 43.02 KB)

2012

Meeting minutes for December 5, 2012

2011

Meeting minutes for November 2, 2011

2010

Meeting minutes for December 15, 2010

2009

Meeting minutes for November 16, 2009

2008

Meeting minutes for December 18, 2008

2007

Meeting minutes for November 29, 2007

