The Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) performs quadrennial reviews of independently resourced scientists in the NIDDK Intramural Research Program (IRP). The Scientific Director continually refines the structure of the IRP in response to these findings and overall advances in the field. The NIDDK Advisory Council receives a report annually of BSC activities.

BSC Membership

Merchant, Juanita L., M.D., Ph.D.

Chair

Member until Jun. 2021

Chief, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology

The University of Arizona College of Medicine



Bartolomei, Marisa S., Ph.D.

Member until Jun. 2021

Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology

Perelman School of Medicine

University of Pennsylvania

Bezerra, Jorge A., M.D.

Member until Jun. 2022

Director, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Medical Director, Pediatric Liver Care Center

University of Cincinnati

Department of Pediatrics