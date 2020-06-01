Board of Scientific Counselors
The Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) performs quadrennial reviews of independently resourced scientists in the NIDDK Intramural Research Program (IRP). The Scientific Director continually refines the structure of the IRP in response to these findings and overall advances in the field. The NIDDK Advisory Council receives a report annually of BSC activities.
BSC Membership
Merchant, Juanita L., M.D., Ph.D.
Chair
Member until Jun. 2021
Chief, Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology
The University of Arizona College of Medicine
Bartolomei, Marisa S., Ph.D.
Member until Jun. 2021
Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology
Perelman School of Medicine
University of Pennsylvania
Bezerra, Jorge A., M.D.
Member until Jun. 2022
Director, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition
Medical Director, Pediatric Liver Care Center
University of Cincinnati
Department of Pediatrics